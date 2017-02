Japanischer Nachwuchsstar Rikako Ikee schwimmt Juniorenweltrekord

Florida standouts Caeleb Dressel and Maxime Rooney will take on the 100 free alongside Missouri’s Michael Chadwick, as will Georgia’s defending NCAA champ Olivia Smoliga in the women’s race.

Missouri High School Records in the 200 Medley Relay and the 50 Freestyle were broken at the 2017 MSHSAA Prelim in St Peters.

“Being involved in Awareness Day and with SAMHSA gives us the chance to emphasize that paying attention to mental health is another important component of growing up healthy,” says Michael Phelps of his and Allison Schmitt’s involvement in a special event.