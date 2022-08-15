Teenager Camila Rebelo Cracks Own Portuguese Record in Women’s 100 Back – 1:00.94

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 5 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE

World Record: 57.45 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2021)

European Record: 58.08 – Kathleen Dawnson, GBR (2021)

European Championships Record: 58.44 – Kathleen Dawson , GBR (2021)

2020 European Champion: Kathleen Dawson, GBR – 58.49

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Portuguese 19-year-old Camila Rebelo posted the 8th fastest time of the morning in the women’s 100 backstroke prelims at the 2022 European Championships in Rome. Her time of 1:00.94 marks a new lifetime best for Rebelo, dipping under her previous mark of 1:01.10. Her previous best was set earlier this year, at the Portuguese Championships in early April. Moreover, that time stood as the Portugues Record, meaning Rebelo has now taken the national record under 1:01 for the first time in Portuguese history.

Rebelo put together a nice race this morning, splitting 29.64 on the first 50, then 31.30 on the 2nd 50. Here is a split comparison between Rebelo’s race at Portuguese Nationals in April and her race this morning:

Splits Camila Rebelo – 2022 European Championships Prelims Camila Rebelo – 2022 Portuguese Championships Finals 50m 29.64 30.07 100m 31.30 31.03 FINAL TIME 1:00.94 1:01.10

Rebelo has improved her first 50 since April, dipping under 30 seconds. Her 2nd 50 was a little slower this morning than it was at Portuguese Nationals, but she’ll get another run at it tonight in semifinals. Notably, Rafaela Azevedo, who previously held the Portuguese Record in the event before Rebelo initially broke it, advanced to semifinals as well, finishing 17th this morning in 1:01.78.