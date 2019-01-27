Taylor Ruck Triples Up in Stanford’s Victory Over ASU

STANFORD VS. ARIZONA STATE

Results

Saturday, January 26th

Hosted by ASU

25 Yard Course

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

MEN: Stanford 176.5, Arizona State 121.5

WOMEN: Stanford 198, Arizona State 196

Stanford continued their road trip with a win over ASU on Saturday, giving them 2 dual meet victories in as many days. Freshman Taylor Ruck, a Canadian Olympic medalist, stood out for the women with a winning triple. Ruck used her front-end speed to edge out teammate Ella Eastin, 1:45.09 to 1:45.41. She continued on with a win in the 50 free at 22.65, while teammate Lauren Pitzer (22.98) also cleared the 23-second barrier. Finally, Ruck and Eastin went head-to-head again in the 200 back, where Ruck held off Eastin 1:53.06 to 1:53.33 on the back half.

Freshman Jack LeVant had another highlight swim for the Stanford men. After winning the 200 free against Arizona, he topped the field against ASU as well. LeVant finished over a second ahead of anyone else in 1:36.14, followed by ASU’s Grant House (1:37.83). Brad Zdroik, who picked up 2 wins for the Cardinal in Tucson, emerged on top of the 100 fly again in Tempe in 47.32.

Zachary Poti was the top performer for ASU as he swept the backstroke races. He was over a second ahead of the field in the 100 back, dropping a 46.92. In the 200 back, Poti took a narrow victory in the 200 back, topping Stanford’s Patrick Conaton 1:44.01 to 1:44.08 after a neck-and-neck battle throughout the entire race.

PRESS RELEASE – STANFORD MEN:

TEMPE, Ariz. – No. 7 Stanford capped a convincing road trip to Arizona with a 176.5-121.5 win at No. 15 Arizona State on Saturday at the Mona Plummer Aquatic Center.

The Cardinal, represented by Abrahm DeVine , Matt Anderson , Brad Zdroik and Cole Cogswell (1:26.64), finished runner-up in the first event of the day, the 200-yard medley relay.

Stanford’s distance freestyle group flexed its muscle in the 1,000-yard freestyle with a one-two-three finish, led by James Murphy (9:08.19) with True Sweetser (9:14.44) in second and Matthew Hirschbherger (9:14.85) in third.

Jack Levant (1:36.14) won the 200-yard freestyle by over 1.5 seconds, followed by a second-place finish by Patrick Conaton (48.01) in the 100-yard backstroke.

Stanford claimed the top four spots in the 100-yard breaststroke, led by Anderson (54.29). Hank Poppe (55.62), Brennan Pastorek (55.28) and Daniel Roy (55.45) completed the top-four sweep. Alex Liang (1:47.50) and Will Macmillan (1:47.78) finished one-two in the 200-yard butterfly and Zdroik (20.19) was Stanford’s fastest swimmer in the 50-yard freestyle before the first break.

Mason Gonzalez (44.89) led Stanford in the 100-yard freestyle with third place before Patrick Conaton (1:44.08) finished runner-up in the 200-yard backstroke. Stanford dominated the second breaststroke event of the day, the 200-yard breaststroke, with Roy (1:58.05) winning by nearly three seconds. Pastorek (2:00.88) and Anderson (2:01.14) rounded out the All-Stanford podium.

Stanford made it two podium sweeps in a row with another strong showing in the 500-yard freestyle. Sweetser (4:25.16) led the way followed by Murphy (4:26.01) and Hirschberger (4:29.12) before Zdroik (47.32) won the 100-yard butterfly.

Stanford took the top four spots in the final individual event, the 400-yard individual medley. DeVine (3:53.23) beat out Liang (3:45.44), Calloni (3:56.90) and Roy (3:58.24). Stanford’s team of Levant, Zdroik, Cogswell and Gonzalez (2:56.71) wrapped up the meet with a second-place finish in the 400-yard free relay.

On the diving side of the competition, Pac-12 Diver of the Week Conor Casey (390.00) captured the 1-meter springboard and finished second on the 3-meter with 383.55. Noah Vigran finished third on the 1-meter (316.20) and fourth on the 3-meter (320.93).

“The guys have really handled this stretch of competition well, competing in the UCLA Invitational last week and two more road meets this week,” said diving coach Patrick Jeffrey . “This is great experience for them as we near the postseason.”

On Friday, Stanford earned a 178-115 win over No. 13 Arizona in Tucson, Arizona. The Cardinal returns to action on Feb. 9 when it hosts USC at Noon. Live streaming and live results will be available at GoStanford.com. Prior to the meet at Avery Aquatic Center, Stanford will honor its graduating student-athletes with Senior Day ceremonies.

PRESS RELEASE – STANFORD WOMEN:

TEMPE, Ariz. – For the second straight day, No. 3 Stanford women’s swimming and diving won every swimming event en route to a Pac-12 road victory. On Saturday, Taylor Ruck won three individual events to lead the Cardinal over Arizona State, 198-96.

Stanford (4-0, 4-0) has won 27 straight dual meets, including a string of 25 straight Pac-12 dual meet victories since 2015.

Ruck began with a win in the 200-yard freestyle (1:45.09), as she edged teammates Ella Eastin (1:45.41), Lauren Pitzer (1:47.68) and Morgan Tankersley (1:49.06). She then won the 50 free (22.65) ahead of three more Cardinal, and bested the field in the 200 backstroke (1:53.06), including Eastin’s 1:53.33.

On the boards, junior Haley Farnsworth won on the 1-meter with a score of 299.03, and freshman Carolina Sculti won on the 3-meter at 356.70.

Freshman Amalie Fackenthal pulled off a pair of victories in the 100 free (49.53) and 100 fly (53.83), while fellow freshman Zoe Bartel earned the top spot in both breaststroke races. She won the 100 with a time of 1:01.53 and was first in the 200 with a finish 2:12.76.

Meanwhile, sophomore Brooke Forde pulled off an impressive double of her own with wins in the 500 free (4:43.71) and 400 individual medley (4:04.06).

Junior Megan Byrnes won the 1,000 free (9:45.30), and freshman Lucie Nordmann was tops in the 100 back (53.30), while Eastin (1:53.62) won the 200 fly over junior Katie Drabot (1:54.92).

Stanford also opened and closed the meet with wins in the 200 medley relay (1:39.80) and 400 free relay (3:18.12), respectively.

Stanford returns to The Farm for two meets next weekend. The Cardinal welcomes UCLA on Friday at 2 p.m., and then host USC on Senior Day at noon on Saturday.

PRESS RELEASE – ASU:

TEMPE, Ariz. — Despite four individual wins, two relay wins and one top diving score, the Arizona State swim and dive teams fell to the Stanford Cardinal, 176.5-121.5 in the men’s events and 198-96 in the women’s on Saturday afternoon at the Mona Plummer Aquatic Center. In addition, nine seniors were honored before their last home meet as Sun Devils.

“I started with (the senior class) in the beginning, so they have been through this whole transition process,” head coach Bob Bowman said. “They have been the ones who have hung in with us, have been positive and believed in what we’re doing. They’ve made significant improvements and that’s the thing I really like the most.”

The Sun Devils started the day off strong with a win in the men’s 200 medley relay by the A team of Zach Poti , Elijah Warren , Khalil Fonder and Evan Carlson . The men also won the second relay to close action on the day, as the Sun Devil’s A squad of Carter Swift , E. Carlson, Poti and Grant House finished first in the 400 free relay.

Poti also took home two individual wins on the day in the 100 back and 200 back, earning a sweep of the backstroke events for the second time this season. The junior also swept the 100 and 200 backstroke at Florida State.

E. Carlson earned his third individual win of the season, taking first in the 50 free with a time of 19.86. The Sun Devils took first and third in the event, as Carlson was followed by Swift who touched the wall at 20.22.

Swift also touched the pad first in the 100 free, earning the Devils’ final top individual finish of the afternoon.

Senior Diver David Hoffer took the top mark in the three-meter springboard, earning a score of 405.23. That mark is a season-high for the senior in the event and the first time a Sun Devil broke the 400-mark on three-meter this season.

Ashley McCool took second in the women’s 3M springboard with a score of 314.93, and now holds all five of the Sun Devils’ top five scores on the season in that event.

Next up for the Sun Devils, both squads will head to Tucson on Saturday. Feb. 9 as they look to earn two Territorial Cup Series points against the Arizona Wildcats. The meet will begin at 12 p.m. Fans can follow all the action by following @ASUSwimDive on Twitter.