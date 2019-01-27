Eastin Nabs 500 Free, 100 Back Wins as Stanford Beats Arizona

STANFORD VS. ARIZONA

Results

Friday, January 25th

Hosted by Arizona

25 Yard Course

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

MEN: Stanford 178, Arizona 115

WOMEN: Stanford 195, Arizona 99

Stanford kicked off their road trip weekend with a win over Arizona in Tucson. Brad Zdroik was a double event winner for the Stanford men. Zdroik collected a win in one of his signature butterfly races, pulling far ahead on the back half to win in 47.59 over Arizona’s Chatham Dobbs (48.70). In the 50 free, Zdroik pulled off the win by a tenth in 20.35 over teammate Cole Cogswell (20.50).

The Cardinal women had a handful of multi-event winners. NCAA champion Ella Eastin was among them as she dominated the 500 free in 4:46.04 ahead of Arizona’s Kirsten Jacobsen (4:55.35). Her next win was a 52.85 in the 100 back over freshman teammate Taylor Ruck (53.45). The Cardinal got 2 wins a piece from Brooke Forde (1000 free- 9:46.44, 200 fly- 1:56.14) and freshman Zoe Bartel (100 breast- 1:02.02, 200 IM- 2:02.75) as well.

Brooks Fail put up some highlight swims for Arizona as he pulled off the distance sweep. He pulled away from Stanford’s True Sweetser (9:09.33) to win the 1000 free with a 9:06.56. Fail returned in the 500 free, holding off Stanford’s James Murphy at the finish, 4:24.56 to 4:25.15.

PRESS RELEASE – STANFORD MEN:

TUCSON, Ariz. – Stanford won 12 of 16 events and earned a 178-115 win at Arizona on Friday afternoon at the Hillenbrand Aquatic Center.

“We’re happy with today’s result, many of our swims are right on track as we get closer to the postseason,” said the Goldman Family Director of Men’s Swimming Ted Knapp . “We’re very excited to get back in the pool tomorrow.”

Stanford’s team of Patrick Conaton , Matt Anderson , Abrahm DeVine and Cole Cogswell (1:27.78) started the meet with a win in the 200-yard medley relay. True Sweetser (9:09.33) followed it up with a runner-up finish in the 1000-yard freestyle, followed by Johannes Calloni (9:13.71) in third and Matthew Hirschberger (9:16.31) in fourth.

Jack Levant (1:35.42) won the 200-yard freestyle by nearly two seconds over teammate James Murphy (1:37.37) with Mason Gonzalez (1:37.62) making it an all-Cardinal podium. Stanford made it two in a row with Conaton (48.23) taking the 100-yard backstroke ahead of DeVine (48.40) in second.

Stanford swept the top four spots in the 100-yard breaststroke, led by Arizona native Anderson (54.71). Hank Poppe (55.13), Daniel Roy (55.52) and Brennan Pastorek (55.83) followed, respectively.

Alex Liang (1:46.93) made it four in a row with Will Macmillan (1:46.96) completing the one-two finish in the 200-yard butterfly. Brad Zdroik (20.35) was the fastest swimmer in the 50-yard freestyle, followed by Cole Cogswell (20.50) in second place.

After the first break of the meet, Gonzalez (44.97) won the 100-yard freestyle ahead of Cogswell (45.16), who finished third. Conaton (1:45.42) earned his second win of the day in the 200-yard backstroke with Glen Cowand (1:49.03) and Jack Walsh (1:49.71) completing the top-three sweep.

Roy (1:58.90) touched first in the 200-yard breaststroke with Anderson (2:01.33) in third and Poppe (2:02.95) in fourth. Murphy (4:25.15) placed second in the 500-yard freestyle, beating out teammate Calloni (4:29.76), who finished third.

Zdroik (47.59) won his second race of the meet in the 100-yard butterfly before Alex Liang (1:50.53) touched first in the 200-yard individual medley. Stanford’s team of Conaton, Cogswell, Zdroik and DeVine (1:20.24) wrapped up the meet with a win in the 200-yard freestyle relay, giving Stanford 12 wins on the day.

On the diving side of the competition, Pac-12 Diver of the Week Conor Casey (328.05) won the 1-meter while Noah Vigran (291.15) placed third. Vigran (290.25) led the way on the 3-meter springboard with Casey (262.50) in fourth place.

No. 7 Stanford returns to action on Saturday when it faces off with Arizona State in Tempe, Arizona.

PRESS RELEASE – STANFORD WOMEN:

TUCSON, Ariz. – No. 3 Stanford women’s swimming and diving opened the winter slate with a 195-99 dual meet win at No. 21 Arizona on Friday afternoon.

Eight different Cardinal won an event, led by two victories apiece from senior Ella Eastin , sophomore Brooke Forde and freshman Zoe Bartel .

Stanford (3-0, 3-0) has won 26 straight dual meets. The Cardinal’s last defeat in a dual was Feb. 14, 2015—which also marks a string of 24 straight Pac-12 dual meet victories over the last four years.

Eastin won the 100-yard backstroke as the Cardinal took the top four spots. The 2018 NCAA Swimmer of the Year finished in 52.85 — just ahead of freshman Taylor Ruck (53.45), junior Erin Voss (54.07) and junior Allie Szekely (54.27). Eastin also claimed the 500 free in 4:46.04, again edging out Ruck (4:49.00), while junior Megan Byrnes was third (4:49.32) and Morgan Tankersley was fourth (4:51.90).

Forde won the 1,000 freestyle as Stanford swept the podium. The second-year standout finished in 9:46.44 — a few second before senior Leah Stevens (9:51.36) and Tankersley (9:57.01). A short while later, Forde won the 200 butterfly in 1:56.14, while classmate Hannah Kukurugya was the runner-up at 1:58.20.

Bartel was tops in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley. In the breaststroke, the rookie bested the field with a time of 1:02.02, and then won the medley with a finish of 2:02.75.

Stanford also swept the 200 free behind Lucie Nordmann (1:47.07), Katie Glavinovich (1:49.01) and Allie Raab (1:49.82).

Freshman Amalie Fackenthal won the 50 free (22.78), sophomore Lauren Pitzer took the 100 free (49.91), Voss won the 200 back (1:54.96), and Szekely won the 200 breast (2:11.35) ahead of Grace Zhao (2:13.32).

Stanford also won both relay events with the fastest times in the 200 free relay (1:30.68) and the 200 medley relay (1:38.71).

The Cardinal is back in action on Saturday at Arizona State. The meet begins at 11 a.m.

PRESS RELEASE – ARIZONA:

TUCSON, Ariz.– Arizona men’s and women’s swimming and diving loses to Stanford. The men’s final score is 115-178 and the women 99-195. Brooks Fail and Delaney Schnell each won two events for the Cats in their loss to the Cardinal.

Sophomore Show Their Strengths

Sophomore Fail won two events against Stanford. In the 1,000 free, he notched 9:06.56 for the gold. Fail also won the 500 free with 4:24.56.

Sophomore Schnell swept the women’s diving events. In the 1m, Schnell earned 314.33 points and in the 3m she totaled 369.23. This score is two-points shy of the school record and a personal best.

Two New Swimmers

Arizona men’s swimming and diving welcomed two new members to the team. Etay Gurevich and David Schlicht join the Wildcats as mid-year transfers from overseas. Gurevich placed fourth in the 200 fly and second in the 200 IM in his debut.

Meet Results by Event

Arizona’s women’s 200 medley relay team placed second to open the meet. Aria Bernal , Madison Blakesley , Mackenzie Rumrill , and Katrina Konopka clock in at 1:39.83.

The men finished second as well. Thomas Anderson , Matt Salerno , Chatham Dobbs , and Marin Ercegovic finish with 1:28.98.

Hannah Cox finished fourth for the women with 10:08.84.

Kirsten Jacobsen (1:50.35) and Noah Reid (1:38.88) finished fourth in the 200 free.

Chatham Dobbs placed third in the men’s 100 back with 49.28. Jack Anderson finished right behind him with 49.81.

Mallory Korenwinder finished second in the 100 breast for the women.

Mackenzie Rumrill (2:00.16) and Brendan Meyer (1:47.25) each place third in the 200 fly.

Ashley Sutherland placed second in the 50 free with 23.09 and Konopka (23.32) finished right behind her for third. For the men, Ercegovic finished third with 20.70. Tai Combs placed fourth with 20.86.

Freshman Eric Correa won the 3m with 321.08 and placed second in the 1m with 303.75.

In the 100 free, Sutherland placed third with 50.42. Jorge Iga finished runner-up with 45.13 for the men.

In the 200 Back, Daniela Georges (2:03.91) and Bernal (2:07.17) placed second and third, respectively.

Sam Iida finished second in the 200 breast with 1:59.26.

Jacobsen (4:55.35), Ayumi Macias (4:59.21), and Cox (5:00.23) finish second, third, and fourth, respectively, in the 500 free.

Rumrill (54.05) and Dobbs (48.70) each place second in the 100 fly.

Georges finished second in the 200 IM with 2:04.10. Rumrill placed third with 2:07.28.

Sam Iida won the 200 IM with 1:50.91.

Arizona women’s 200 free relay finished second with 1:31.67. The men won with 1:22.22.

Up Next: The Cats host the Cal Bears on Saturday at noon for Youth Day.

