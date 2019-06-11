Tai, Griswold, Boki Among WR Setters at Final Stop of 2019 WPS World Series

2019 World Para Swimming World Series – Berlin

June 6-9, 2019

Berlin, Germany

Results

The seventh and final stop of the 2019 World Para Swimming World Series took place in Berlin last weekend, wrapping up the season with some fireworks.

Veteran Ihar Boki, of Belarus, took down the first major record of the weekend, going 1:50.34 in the 200 free, a new S13 world record. Behind Boki was S14 Reece Dunn, who also set a new world record, going 1:53.57. In the multiclass race it was S4 swimmer Ami Omer Dadaon who took gold however, going 2:57.42.

In the women’s 100 breast, silver medalist Brock Whiston broke the SB8 world record. In prelims, she went 1:15.36, then improved even more in finals, going 1:14.5.

To kick off day two, the United States’ Robert Griswold became the first S8 swimmer in history to crack 30 seconds in the 50 back. He set the new world record at 29.97.

Dunn, who only began his para-swimming career in December, set his second world record of the meet in the 100 free on Friday, going 51.52.

“It’s brilliant really,” he said in the IPC press release. “I’m not very rested and yet I’m faster than what I did at the British championships about a month ago, so I’m very pleased with how the results have turned out.”

Saturday, Britain’s Tai became the first S8 swimmer to go under 29 seconds in the 50 free, hitting a world record in 28.97.

“I’m in shock; I feel like I’m going to cry but I can’t stop smiling,” Tai said. “I’m absolutely exhausted but what the heck.”

After setting the 100 breast world record earlier in the meet, Brock Whiston set another in the 50 on day three, going 34.12. SB1 Aliaksei Talai, a quadruple amputee, set a world record in prelims of the event, then lowered it in finals, going 1:27.48.

On the final day, shortly after finishing fifth in the 200 IM, Tai rebounded for a world record in the 50 fly, touching in 30.62. Elena Krawzow set the S12 world record in the same race, going 29.49.

Sixteen-year-old Bavarian Josia Topf set a new S3 world record in the men’s race (54.01), the first of his young career.