SwimSwam Pulse: 34% Select 400 IM As Hardest Event

RESULTS

Question: Which is the hardest event?



1650 free – 8.4%

200 fly – 9.6%

400 IM – 34.7%

200 back – 22.2%

200 free – 7.9%

200 breast – 13.0%

50 free – 4.3%

More than two thirds of SwimSwam readers picked the 400 IM as the hardest race in swimming in one of our most-voted polls yet.

Almost 1500 ballots were cast, with the 400 IM handily beating a pretty well-spread out field of tough events. Here’s the list organized from most votes to least:

The 200 back came in second, with 22.2% of sore-legged voters selecting that race. The results were clearly skewed as the 200 breast finished in the top half with 13%, but didn’t win as we all know it should have. Right?

Few voters gave weight to the argument that the 50 free is toughest based on its low margin for error, and the 200 free also struggled for votes. In fact, all three freestyle races sank to the bottom of our poll, proving once and for all that stroke specialists are the toughest swimmers in the pool. (Specifically breaststrokers, says the reporter/breaststroker).

