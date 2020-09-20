SwimSwam Podcast: Yahya Radman Reflects on the 4 Levels of Coaching

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with Yahya Radman, the diving coach for NC State. Every time I see Yahya on deck, I know I’m in for a welcome and insightful conversation. Yahya has traveled around the world to grow his knowledge of coaching and it shows in the way he approaches his craft. Listen to what Yahya has to say about the 4 levels of coaching one can attain and what makes them different.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

