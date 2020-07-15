SwimSwam Podcast: Missy Franklin, Hayes Johnson Talk Swim Joy in Summer League

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with swimming power couple Missy Franklin (5-time Olympic champion, as if you didn’t already know that) and Hayes Johnson, former Texas Longhorn swimmer and current president of Swimmingly, to talk about one simple thing. Swimming joy.

Hayes and Missy took us through their summer league experiences as youths, and how that shaped the rest of their career moving forward. Realizing that many young swimmers around the country are missing out on their own summer league memories this season, the couple have been conducting a ton of zooms with teams to give them advice and help them through this tough time. They also started their own swim swag store. aptly titled SwimSwag, where swimmers can buy swimmer-specific swag to really bring out their inner swimmer.

