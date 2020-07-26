SwimSwam Podcast: Justin Wright on Following The Path of the Warrior

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Justin Wright, the 200 butterfly national champion who just moved his training base from Arizona to Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Justin talked with us about his reasons for the move, and what brought it about. He was also very candid with us about his struggles through quarantine, and how he’d found inspiration from watching anime shows. Particularly, he’d found a common thread in a few of them which he was able to apply to his own journey: the path of the warrior.

