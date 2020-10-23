SwimSwam Podcast: Joao de Lucca on What Motivated Him to become an NCAA Champ

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with NCAA champ Joao de Lucca, who recently announced his retirement from swimming. Joao talked us through his career and what motivated him throughout, including his reasoning for wanting to be an NCAA champion… which turned out, at least for a time, was to get his picture hanging in the Louisville pool.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

