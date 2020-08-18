Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: Jay Friend Talks Developing National Talent in Montana

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Jay Friend, the head coach of the Missoula Aquatic Club in Missoula, Montana. Friend walked us through his swimming background, from swimming at an NAIA school and having a great experience to falling into coaching. In Missoula, Jay was the head coach to, among others, Katharine Berkoff, the standout who is now a sophomore at NC State.

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!