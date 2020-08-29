SwimSwam Podcast: Iowa Swim/Dive on Being Cut

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with former Iowa swimmer and coach Emma Sougstad and current Iowa senior Sage Ohlensehlen to discuss Iowa cutting it’s swimming and diving programs. The duo described Iowa’s program history and what the program has done for them as individuals as well as the communities they’re involved in. Sage expressed her concern that this will not only affect the University of Iowa swimmers but the swimming community as a whole, setting a precedent for other major schools to act similarly.

Click here to see the petition to keep Iowa Swim/Dive alive.

Hawkeye Alumni are assembling in a Facebook group to save the program.

The group is titled “Iowa Swimming and Diving Alumni Unite.” You can find it here.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

