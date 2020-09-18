Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: Ian Finnerty Breaks Down Training Life with Energy Standard

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Ian Finnerty, the first man under 50 seconds in the 100y breaststroke. Ian explained that he has made the move to training with Energy Standard in Turkey now full time and breaks down the differences between this type of training and what he’s used to back at Indiana University. Finnerty also previews the upcoming ISL season, where he’ll be representing the DC Trident for the 2nd year in a row.

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
DSswim
7 minutes ago

Thought he’d join energy standard after the move to turkey but I guess now

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!