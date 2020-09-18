SwimSwam Podcast: Ian Finnerty Breaks Down Training Life with Energy Standard

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Ian Finnerty, the first man under 50 seconds in the 100y breaststroke. Ian explained that he has made the move to training with Energy Standard in Turkey now full time and breaks down the differences between this type of training and what he’s used to back at Indiana University. Finnerty also previews the upcoming ISL season, where he’ll be representing the DC Trident for the 2nd year in a row.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

