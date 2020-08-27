Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: Addressing Stereotypes, Opportunities in Minority Communities

We sat down with Diversity in Aquatics, an organization with the goal “To increase the knowledge and awareness of water safety and drowning prevention, and aquatic physical activities in historically underrepresented communities and vulnerable populations.” I spoke with CEO Miriam Lynch and Governing Board Member Ken Roland about what Diversity in Aquatics is doing to increase this knowledge and what we as the swimming community can do to spread this as well.

