SwimSwam Podcast: Addressing Stereotypes, Opportunities in Minority Communities

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
We sat down with Diversity in Aquatics, an organization with the goal “To increase the knowledge and awareness of water safety and drowning prevention, and aquatic physical activities in historically underrepresented communities and vulnerable populations.” I spoke with CEO Miriam Lynch and Governing Board Member Ken Roland about what Diversity in Aquatics is doing to increase this knowledge and what we as the swimming community can do to spread this as well.
