SwimSwam Podcast: David Curtiss Explains Unique Take on Sprint Technique

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with national teamer and Jr Worlds Silver medalist David Curtiss. We discussed his age-group swimming, particularly his acute attention to detail when it comes to his technique. Curtiss told us stories from Summer Nationals, Jr Worlds, and his legendary recruiting trip to NC State in which 4 of the nations top recruits all committed after just one weekend together.

My goodness. If I listened to that without the obvious context clues about Easterns, I’d assume he was like 30-35. This guy is going places when he finishes swimming (not to mention going places in swimming).

