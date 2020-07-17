Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: Dave Salo on How to Turn Science into Speed, and Make it Fun

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Dave Salo, the man at the helm of Southern California since 2007 and the guy who everyone wants to swim with because, let’s face it, he makes a boring sport fun.

Salo talks about his development through swim, starting with his own swimming days and how he didn’t really like it because he just went back and forth and didn’t get a whole lot out of that. Once he started coaching, he started to do things his own way. You take a desire for fun combined with a scientific approach (PhD from USC) and what you get is the Salo style.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swimfan

This is great! Dr. Salo is one of the best.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
58 minutes ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!