SwimSwam Podcast: Anthony Nesty on Teaching Florida Men Empathy

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Anthony Nesty, Olympic gold medalist in the 100 fly and head coach of the Florida men. Nesty talked about what winning an Olympic gold, and being the first from his country to do so, meant to him. He explained that he’s tried to give back to swimming since then, one reason why he got into coaching. Nesty also goes deep into what he enjoys about teaching men not just in the pool but outside of it as well.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.