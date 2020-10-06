Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: Anthony Nesty on Teaching Florida Men Empathy

We sat down with Anthony Nesty, Olympic gold medalist in the 100 fly and head coach of the Florida men. Nesty talked about what winning an Olympic gold, and being the first from his country to do so, meant to him. He explained that he’s tried to give back to swimming since then, one reason why he got into coaching. Nesty also goes deep into what he enjoys about teaching men not just in the pool but outside of it as well.

