SwimSwam Podcast: Anastasia Pagonis Living at the OTC as a Swimmer Who is Blind

I sat down with Anastasia Pagonis, the 16-year-old para national teamer who recently moved to the Olympic Training Center to live and train full time. Pagonis was fully sighted until age 9 when her vision slowly started to regress. After becoming blind by age 14, and going through a deep phase of depression, Pagonis was able to get back in the pool and start chasing her Olympic dream once again.

Pagonis has also started to have quite the social media presence, providing content in an effort to change the way we see blind people.

Follow Anastasia on Instagram here.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

