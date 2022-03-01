Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Breakdown: Russia/Ukraine, Conference Week #2, & the Westmont Pro Swim

Comments: 3

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had ripple effects in the swimming community, all of last weekends college conference action, and the upcoming Pro Swim Series in Westmont (Chicago). For full list of topics, see below:

1:05 IOC recommends banning all Russian athletes from competition. Will FINA end up pulling the 2022 SC World Championships from Russia?

5:49 Men’s B1G Championships recap

11:30 Big-12 Championships Recap

13:58 Women’s Pac-12 Championships Recap

17:54 Copa Heller International

22:32 Westmont Pro Swim Series Preview

SINK or SWIM

  • 24:52 Will Matt Sates win an NCAA title this year?
  • 27:00 Will Blake Pieroni make the 2024 Olympic Team?
  • 29:15 Are you OK with Exhibition swims that would have otherwise scored?
  • 32:40 Will Dean Farris be back in Top Form for his last NCAAs?
  • 36:00 Will Max McHugh Break an NCAA record in his collegiate career?

3
Steve Nolan
2 minutes ago

All it takes to get extra silly on one of these is to…start with an actual war.

PhillyMark
58 minutes ago

Is there no chance the 2019 NCAA champ swims the 100 Back?

PhillyMark
Reply to  PhillyMark
10 minutes ago

Guess I should’ve watched til end to realize ye have no faith in the Dean

