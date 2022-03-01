SwimSwam Breakdown: Russia/Ukraine, Conference Week #2, & the Westmont Pro Swim

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had ripple effects in the swimming community, all of last weekends college conference action, and the upcoming Pro Swim Series in Westmont (Chicago). For full list of topics, see below:

1:05 IOC recommends banning all Russian athletes from competition. Will FINA end up pulling the 2022 SC World Championships from Russia?

5:49 Men’s B1G Championships recap

11:30 Big-12 Championships Recap

13:58 Women’s Pac-12 Championships Recap

17:54 Copa Heller International

22:32 Westmont Pro Swim Series Preview

SINK or SWIM