SwimSwam Breakdown: New Pro Groups, Stroke 50s at Worlds, & Ring Chasing

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Maxime Rooney‘s retirement, Maxine Parker‘s transfer to Virginia from Georgia, and USA’s chances at medaling in the stroke 50s at world champs. See below for full list of topics:
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 1:13 Katie Ledecky Dropped the 200 Free but Team USA did NOT add 7th place Erin Gemmell to the team
- 5:50 Maxime Rooney Announces Retirement – Is there more to be done funding-wise with an athlete in his shoes?
- 12:43 Maxine Parker Transferring to Virginia from Georgia
- 21:36 Mission Viejo Pro Group Growing – Will it become a hot spot leading into 2024 Paris Olympics?
SINK or SWIM
- 28:00 Queens University Transitioning to DI – Will this help or hurt their program?
- 31:52 Will Zige Liu’s 200 Fly World Record be the longest-standing World Record?
- 36:35 Will Florent Manaudou and Bruno Fratus both medal in the 50 free?
- 38:45 Over/Under: 3.5 2020 Olympians who DIDN’T make this years worlds team make worlds team NEXT year
- 42:44 With a full roster for the stroke 50s, USA has 12 medal opportunities – Over/Under: Team USA Wins 4.5 medals in Stroke 50s at Worlds