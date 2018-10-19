SwimSwam 2018-2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Preseason Picks

Well, it’s that time of year again.

Followers of sports like baseball or football will be familiar with writers from major sports publications making their preseason predictions about Most Valuable Players, World Series or Super Bowl champions, and the like. We know swimming fans enjoy making their predictions about upcoming events, or even whole seasons, just as much as any other fans out there, so we decided to share own predictions about the upcoming NCAA season with our readers.

We’re not quite still in the college swimming preseason as some teams have started competition, but even some of the major Division I squads haven’t yet had their first official meet, so we figured it’s still early enough to call these “preseason” picks.

We polled our staff, did our research, and came up with our six-months-out best guesses as to who would be standing atop the awards podium for each event at the 2019 NCAA Division I championships, and without any further ado, below are our choices by writer:

Relays

Stanford dominated last year, winning all five relays. They’ve lost a lot of relay legs due to graduation and/or swimmers during pro, but they’ve reloaded enough they’re our unanimous pick to win the 800 free relay again, as well as our consensus picks in the 400 medley and 400 free relays, although Cal should be dangerous in both.

Kathleen Baker turning pro a year early also hurts the Bears a bit, but we think they return enough to still have the advantage over Stanford in both of the 200-distance relays.

Repeats

Ella Eastin may have had a rough past two summers, but she’s been utterly consistent during the NCAA season, and she got a possible 27 out of 27 votes to win her three signature events – the 200 IM, the 400 IM, and the 200 fly – this year for Stanford.

Lilly King is pretty much a no-brainer here, and the Indiana senior was our unanimous pick to sweep the breaststrokes and go for 8-8 in her NCAA career.

We're not entirely sure what Taylor Ruck is going to swim for Stanford, and she could very well be a threat in the 200 free, but for now, we're expecting to see Louisville's Mallory Comerford win the 200 free for the second time outright after tying as a sophomore.

Louise Hansson of USC is our favorite to repeat in the 100 fly after going 49.80 last year, but Tennessee sprint star Erika Brown got a few votes too.

The Rest