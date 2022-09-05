SwimSmart’s Push & E-Paddles Will Help Elevate Your Performance To The Next Level

Courtesy of Swim Smart, a SwimSwam partner.



“Our team has started to use the Push Paddle for a few weeks now, and the improvement on body alignment in freestyle is noticeable! It’s also helping our underwater kickouts as well our regular “surface” dolphin kicks. Even when not being used during a separate technical set per se, we include anyway as part of our warm-ups. Definitely recommend using the larger 10″ size for all seniors (we use the 8″ for our 14 and unders). Love this tool!”

-Coach Pat Thoreson

Typical paddles are great for pulling with, but we wanted something that would apply resistance from the top of the stroke in order to build a driving dolphin kick that always pressed forward.

When we tried our regular paddles for this “pushing” training, the swimmers couldn’t get in a good streamline and the asymmetry of the paddles caused them to swerve.

That’s why we made the Push Paddle! Because of its symmetrical design and ½ Moon cut out, swimmers are now able to get in a great streamline and focus all their mental focus on powerful, driving dolphin kick forward!

Build a driving dolphin kick

Great for alignment drills (one arm freestyle/backstroke)

Thick and durable

½ Moon cut-out for comfort and great streamlining!

Three sizes for any skill level

E(xchange)- Paddle

Fix dropped elbows and train early vertical forearm

Exchange all paddles for a variety of combinations

Incentivize the body to grip with the forearm

the body to grip with the forearm Ala-carte combinations available by email: [email protected]

Generating as much power as we can requires that we get as much grip on the water as we can. This is called “early vertical forearm” where the hand and forearm is oriented vertically as soon as possible to get an early and strong catch.

The problem is that most swimmers “drop” their elbow, losing grip on the water. This is because many swimmer’s bodies would rather pull their arms fast through the water, rather than anchor and pull their bodies forward. In addition, typical hand paddles do nothing to help dropped elbows since all the grip can be obtained with the hand paddle alone.

The E-Paddle uses a forearm paddle attachment with or without a hand paddle to incentivize the body to naturally want to use the forearm as an anchor. Use with the Gripper hand paddle to get the maximum effect!

See the E-Paddle in action!

WHAT’S INCLUDED IN EACH SET:

Small Paddle Set (best for 12 and under swimmers)

Small Hand Paddles

Small Forearm Paddles

Gripper Paddles

Large Paddle Set (best for 13 and overs)

Large Hand Paddles

Large Forearm Paddles

Gripper Paddles

All Paddle Set

Small and Large Hand Paddles

Small and Large Forearm Paddles

Gripper Paddles

Swim Smart was founded by Karl Hamouche and Mike Peterson. We are coaches fixing swimming problems. Every product we created was to help our own kids improve and we hope they can help your swimmers too! At the core of everything we do, we just want swimmers and coaches to be more engaged in workout.

