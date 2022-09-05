Swimphonic Variations

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Courtesy: Michael O. Zahn

by Michael O.  Zahn

iPads are red,

TVs are blue,

get off that couch

we’ve got swimming to do!

 

Swimsuits are red,

swimsuits are blue,

physique is a factor,

and attitude, too —

a Speedo inspires

(and so does J.Crew)

 

Swim caps are orange,

swim caps are green.

Neon’s advantage:

You can be seen.

 

Neoprene’s great

if lake temp is polar.

Ears turning blue?

Just yank it lower.

 

Nose clips are red,

nose clips are blue,

inhaling the water’s

not something

you oughter

 

Goggles are red,

goggles are blue,

when they’re opaque

it’s time to buy new.

There’s pee in the pool

and algae in lakes —

strap on your goggles

(your eyes are at stake)

 

Beaches are red,

beaches are blue,

let’s clean up the litter

a few dummies threw

 

Sewage is red,

sewage is blue,

it’s time to decry

municipal poo

 

Tow floats are pink,

(yeah, some are yellow).

If shore is afar,

and your core
turns to jello,

orange you glad
you brought your
buoy?

Yo!

 

Water is blue,

sometimes turns red:

Sharks are a threat

if they choose to pursue  —

but birdbrain boaters

are the worst threat to you

 

The sky might blush red,

the clouds might blow blue,

no matter the weather

I love swimming
with you

 

Seclusion is red,

privacy’s blue,

let’s swim nekkid

and break a taboo!

ABOUT MICHAEL ZAHN

Michael O. Zahn, a former Milwaukee newspaper reporter, lives in Central Florida. His poems about swimming have been published in numerous venues, both print and electronic.

Swimmer I.M
47 minutes ago

Omg this is brilliant. I love it lol

Michael
Reply to  Swimmer I.M
31 minutes ago

Thanks!

