Courtesy: Michael O. Zahn
Swimphonic Variations
by Michael O. Zahn
iPads are red,
TVs are blue,
get off that couch
we’ve got swimming to do!
Swimsuits are red,
swimsuits are blue,
physique is a factor,
and attitude, too —
a Speedo inspires
(and so does J.Crew)
Swim caps are orange,
swim caps are green.
Neon’s advantage:
You can be seen.
Neoprene’s great
if lake temp is polar.
Ears turning blue?
Just yank it lower.
Nose clips are red,
nose clips are blue,
inhaling the water’s
not something
you oughter
Goggles are red,
goggles are blue,
when they’re opaque
it’s time to buy new.
There’s pee in the pool
and algae in lakes —
strap on your goggles
(your eyes are at stake)
Beaches are red,
beaches are blue,
let’s clean up the litter
a few dummies threw
Sewage is red,
sewage is blue,
it’s time to decry
municipal poo
Tow floats are pink,
(yeah, some are yellow).
If shore is afar,
and your core
turns to jello,
orange you glad
you brought your
buoy?
Yo!
Water is blue,
sometimes turns red:
Sharks are a threat
if they choose to pursue —
but birdbrain boaters
are the worst threat to you
The sky might blush red,
the clouds might blow blue,
no matter the weather
I love swimming
with you
Seclusion is red,
privacy’s blue,
let’s swim nekkid
and break a taboo!
ABOUT MICHAEL ZAHN
Michael O. Zahn, a former Milwaukee newspaper reporter, lives in Central Florida. His poems about swimming have been published in numerous venues, both print and electronic.
Omg this is brilliant. I love it lol
Thanks!