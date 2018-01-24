SwimOutlet.com Names Bill Pond As New President

SwimOutlet.com, the web’s biggest swim shop and a top 300 Internet Retailer in the U.S., has hired retail industry veteran Bill Pond as its new President of SwimOutlet.com. Pond was most recently Senior VP, E-Commerce, International & Direct to Business at L.L.Bean where he spent 16 years.

“The time is right to bring in an executive to laser focus on our swim business,” said Avi Benaroya, Founder & CEO of Spiraledge, Inc., SwimOutlet.com’s parent company. “With vast e-commerce and sales experience along with his own background and personal passion for swimming, Bill is the perfect leader to take SwimOutlet.com to the next level in its continued growth.”

“There are over 26 million swimmers in the U.S. as well as millions of triathletes, beach-goers, surfers, water polo players and other lovers of aquatic activities,” said Pond. “As e-commerce continues to flourish and with multiple swimming product categories primed for growth, the possibilities for SwimOutlet.com are endless.”

SwimOutlet.com is the Official Online Retailer of USA Swimming and also maintains partnerships with U.S. Masters Swimming, Swim Across America, USA Synchro and the College Swim Coaches Association of America, among others. Pond begins his role in late January and will relocate from Maine to the San Jose, California area.

Press Release courtesy of Swimoutlet.com, a SwimSwam partner.