Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Which Pregnancy Announcement Did It Best?

Welcome back to another edition of TopTenTweets of the week. With a full week of swimming at the 2023 World Championships under our belts, we’ve got a lot of ground to cover. Let’s get into it.

10. The Pool Is Our Home Now

Gabriel Bandeira perfectly encapsulates what we feel like after a week of covering World Championships and now covering World Para Swimming Championships, World University Games, and U.S. Juniors this week.

When one reliable U.S. male sprinter from Cal retires, another rises.

8. USA Swimming’s Long-Term Plan Emerges

Our #8 tweet stays on the topic of USA Swimming’s new stars. This also feels like the place to make a Shazam! joke, but I didn’t watch those movies.

usa swimming got caeleb, split him and got jack alexy and dare rose as a result — gigachad ledecky (@LEDECKYNATION) July 29, 2023

7. A Full Circle Moment

From swimming on the same club, to the same high school, to the national team, to the Worlds podium, Katie Ledecky and Erin Gemmell have done it all together.

6. A Frog for An Octopus

Does a Gemmell always pay their debts? Guess we’re about to find out.

Yes winning a silver medal is cool, yada yada, but I am really posting this to peer pressure my sister into giving me whatever that stuffed animal is. I gave her my frog, it’s time to pay up!! https://t.co/JqFyZbjIH0 pic.twitter.com/pBuq0Kk4RQ — Andrew Gemmell (@ADGemmell) July 27, 2023

5. Swim Nerd Behavior

Charlie Day from It’s Always Sunny is shaking right now.

Clearly the sleep deprivation is getting to me pic.twitter.com/MHcNCfIs5k — jocelyn (swimswim4) (@swimswim48) July 30, 2023

4. Celebrating Prelims Relay Swimmers

More of this please!

Crowning more 🌍 Championship medallists 👑 🥇 🥉 There’s no better way to finish up #Fukuoka2023 than seeing the rest of the medal-winning relay swimmers collecting their medals 👏 🌟 pic.twitter.com/wXlNqDrhXL — British Swimming (@britishswimming) July 31, 2023

3. Tech Suit Barbie

Last week, I said that I hadn’t seen any crossover between swimming and Barbie. This week, there were many excellent tweets about that very subject. I’m going with this one, because I think if you have your own Barbie doll it’s an automatic win.

Be who you want to be. ✨ The #BarbieMovie is out, so let's check out the Paralympic athletes who have their own #Barbie doll. pic.twitter.com/2pRT9Xl3ti — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) July 28, 2023

2. The Women’s 200 Free WR is on Notice

This pregnancy announcement is such a power move. And the timing? Just incredible.

1. The Other Pregnancy Announcement

We got two wonderful pregnancy announcements from swimming stars this week. Caeleb Dressel‘s caption gives his the #1 spot this week for me, but feel free to tell me I’m wrong in the comments below.