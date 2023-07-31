Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Which Pregnancy Announcement Did It Best?

Comments: 1

Welcome back to another edition of TopTenTweets of the week. With a full week of swimming at the 2023 World Championships under our belts, we’ve got a lot of ground to cover. Let’s get into it.

10. The Pool Is Our Home Now

Gabriel Bandeira perfectly encapsulates what we feel like after a week of covering World Championships and now covering World Para Swimming Championships, World University Games, and U.S. Juniors this week. 

9. Rise, Jack Alexy

When one reliable U.S. male sprinter from Cal retires, another rises. 

8. USA Swimming’s Long-Term Plan Emerges

Our #8 tweet stays on the topic of USA Swimming’s new stars. This also feels like the place to make a Shazam! joke, but I didn’t watch those movies.

7. A Full Circle Moment

From swimming on the same club, to the same high school, to the national team, to the Worlds podium, Katie Ledecky and Erin Gemmell have done it all together. 

6. A Frog for An Octopus

Does a Gemmell always pay their debts? Guess we’re about to find out. 

5. Swim Nerd Behavior

Charlie Day from It’s Always Sunny is shaking right now.

4. Celebrating Prelims Relay Swimmers

More of this please! 

3. Tech Suit Barbie

Last week, I said that I hadn’t seen any crossover between swimming and Barbie. This week, there were many excellent tweets about that very subject. I’m going with this one, because I think if you have your own Barbie doll it’s an automatic win. 

2. The Women’s 200 Free WR is on Notice

This pregnancy announcement is such a power move. And the timing? Just incredible.

1. The Other Pregnancy Announcement

We got two wonderful pregnancy announcements from swimming stars this week. Caeleb Dressel‘s caption gives his the #1 spot this week for me, but feel free to tell me I’m wrong in the comments below. 

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
VASWAMMER
57 minutes ago

Pellegrini’s announcement was better. She was the one whose record was broken and she is the one that is pregnant.

10
-1
Reply

About Sophie Kaufman

Sophie Kaufman

Sophie grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, which means yes, she does root for the Bruins, but try not to hold that against her. At 9, she joined her local club team because her best friend convinced her it would be fun. Shoulder surgery ended her competitive swimming days long ago, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!