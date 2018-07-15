Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Something in the Water?

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From World Cup commentators’ impressive lung capacity to an epic showdown featuring Summer Sanders, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Now you know what it’s like to work for us #truestory.

#9

HARD agree, Pat.

#8

Over/under on 9?

#7

Saturday morning solo 10,000 in 1:55.12? Casual.

#6

The snarky grin of a comeback?

A post shared by Greg Meehan (@gregmeehan) on

They always come back.

#5

We always appreciate an aggressive recruiting strategy.

#4

Got ’em.

#3

*jaw drops*

#2

Still got it.

#1

Gotta love a municipal utility that supports its hometown talent.

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!