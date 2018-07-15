Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Something in the Water?

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From World Cup commentators’ impressive lung capacity to an epic showdown featuring Summer Sanders, scroll to see what made the cut!
#10
Met someone who knew what @swimswamnews was and we instantly became friends
— Colleen Orwin (@ceokzoo) July 14, 2018
Now you know what it’s like to work for us #truestory.
#9
But I know we are all in agreement that the @USASwimming national championships NEXT week will be the highlight of the summer sporting calendar.
— Pat Forde (@YahooForde) July 15, 2018
HARD agree, Pat.
#8
I really wonder how many underwater 25s no air one of these Spanish World Cup commentators could do
— Reece Whitley (@_reecewhitley) July 15, 2018
Over/under on 9?
#7
@IndianaSwimDive cheering on Michael Brineger as he completes a timed 10k this morning. This is what makes IU special! @swimswamnews #GOIU pic.twitter.com/iRwQUOp72l
— Ray Looze (@IURayLooze) July 14, 2018
Saturday morning solo 10,000 in 1:55.12? Casual.
#6
They always come back.
#5
Breana Bottom commits to Michigan! @swimswamnews @SwimmingWorld pic.twitter.com/hAy17pEmrd
— Mike Bottom (@MikeBottom) July 13, 2018
We always appreciate an aggressive recruiting strategy.
#4
GOAT 🐐@jarrettswim @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/tswrEPtASG
— Sophie Cattermole (@CATTERMOLEE) July 10, 2018
Got ’em.
#3
3:09 is pink on a good day, white on a great day, red on an ok day, and blue on a bad day…right, @Stanford_W_Swim? @jonurb @NatGeo https://t.co/VF6cSacaUl
— Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) July 11, 2018
*jaw drops*
#2
Our #saturday #family showdown🤣🤣🤣🏊♀️
Such joy in sharing the love of swimming with my kiddos! And I can still beat for a few more years anyway🤪💪
Spider’s touch at the wall is EVERYTHING!!! @USASwimming @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/mnlmNAThFw
— Summer Sanders (@SummerSanders_) July 14, 2018
Still got it.
#1
Yes, the water is definitely the secret ingredient for success! 😉🎉 Congrats!
— Louisville Water (@louisvillewater) July 11, 2018
Gotta love a municipal utility that supports its hometown talent.
