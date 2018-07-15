Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Something in the Water?

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From World Cup commentators’ impressive lung capacity to an epic showdown featuring Summer Sanders, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Met someone who knew what @swimswamnews was and we instantly became friends — Colleen Orwin (@ceokzoo) July 14, 2018

Now you know what it’s like to work for us #truestory.

#9

But I know we are all in agreement that the @USASwimming national championships NEXT week will be the highlight of the summer sporting calendar. — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) July 15, 2018

HARD agree, Pat.

#8

I really wonder how many underwater 25s no air one of these Spanish World Cup commentators could do — Reece Whitley (@_reecewhitley) July 15, 2018

Over/under on 9?

#7

@IndianaSwimDive cheering on Michael Brineger as he completes a timed 10k this morning. This is what makes IU special! @swimswamnews #GOIU pic.twitter.com/iRwQUOp72l — Ray Looze (@IURayLooze) July 14, 2018

Saturday morning solo 10,000 in 1:55.12? Casual.

#6

The snarky grin of a comeback? A post shared by Greg Meehan (@gregmeehan) on Jul 14, 2018 at 9:32am PDT

They always come back.

#5

We always appreciate an aggressive recruiting strategy.

#4

Got ’em.

#3

3:09 is pink on a good day, white on a great day, red on an ok day, and blue on a bad day…right, @Stanford_W_Swim? @jonurb @NatGeo https://t.co/VF6cSacaUl — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) July 11, 2018

*jaw drops*

#2

Our #saturday #family showdown🤣🤣🤣🏊‍♀️

Such joy in sharing the love of swimming with my kiddos! And I can still beat for a few more years anyway🤪💪

Spider’s touch at the wall is EVERYTHING!!! @USASwimming @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/mnlmNAThFw — Summer Sanders (@SummerSanders_) July 14, 2018

Still got it.

#1

Yes, the water is definitely the secret ingredient for success! 😉🎉 Congrats! — Louisville Water (@louisvillewater) July 11, 2018

Gotta love a municipal utility that supports its hometown talent.