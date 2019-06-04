Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Best Job Ever

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
Whoa.
10.
Swim practice goes on @Telluride despite winter’s desire to hang on.
Pic via @TellurideTom pic.twitter.com/X1YGYPyAIg
— Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) May 22, 2019
Dedication.
9.
Just finished my 1st outdoor swim of the season. My only 50 fly felt like the last 50 of my 2 fly. I can only go up from here!
— Matt Ross (@MRoss4Dayz) June 1, 2019
Let’s hope!
8.
But also, an accurate depiction of me procrastinating getting in for meet warm up…. https://t.co/WPbpuQhvUv
— Hannah Kukurugya (@Hann_kuk) May 28, 2019
Reallll.
7.
I am this many years old: pic.twitter.com/GKaX5Xgi6X
— Justin Wright (@THE_MrRight) May 29, 2019
Relatable.
6.
Of course a sprinter would post this.
5.
When you get selected for the freestyle relay again but not the medley https://t.co/m3YPt2fmx7
— Josh Prenot (@JoshPrenot) May 31, 2019
Good practice?
4.
Good first night of work 🤙🏽 #28k
— Michael Andrew (@SwimmerMichael) June 1, 2019
BIG flex.
3.
Our swimmers trying to swim through the plastic pollution. We don't accept plastic in our pool so why do we accept it in our oceans ♻️ #PlasticFreeCarnegie #BlackAndWhiteArmy pic.twitter.com/kMQIIYfPRk
— Carnegie Swimming Club (@CarnegieSC) May 30, 2019
What a visual.
2.
Hoje, na competiçao, tivemos a honra de presenciar a Dona Laura: 101 anos! Recordista MUNDIAL na categoria! Exemplo de vida! Essa natação transborda amor! @CBDAoficial pic.twitter.com/F7wp9wLlYt
— carol felix (@AnnaCarolFelix) June 1, 2019
Hero!
1.
Best job? #FINASwimSeries pic.twitter.com/5pTWHaJMlp
— Josh Christensen (@IndStSwimCoach) June 2, 2019
BEST. JOB.
