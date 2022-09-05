Swimming Super Couple Mallory Comerford, Clark Burckle Announce Engagement

Another swimming super couple is on their way to the altar.

On Sunday, multi-time World Championship medalist Mallory Comerford revealed her engagement to longtime boyfriend and U.S. Olympian Clark Burckle on Instagram.

Comerford and Burckle have been dating since 2019, and have both experienced tremendous success on both the international and collegiate stage in swimming.

Burckle, 34, represented the U.S. at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, finishing sixth in the men’s 200 breaststroke in a time of 2:09.25.

A native of Lousiville, Ky., Burckle was also the 2010 NCAA champion in the 200 breast, competing for the University of Arizona as a senior after starting his collegiate career at Florida.

Following his illustrious career in the pool, Burckle completed his MBA at Stanford in 2015 and has gone on to find success in the business world, currently managing a swim, tennis and fitness club in the Louisville area.

Comerford, 24, broke through on the global swimming scene in 2017, winning five relay gold medals at that year’s World Championships in Budapest.

She also tied with Katie Ledecky for the 2017 NCAA title in the women’s 200 free, and went on to repeat in the event in 2018 and 2019. As a senior in 2019, Comerford added a victory in the 100 free to give her four individual national titles during her career at Louisville.

Following the 2017 Worlds, Comerford has become a fixture on the U.S. National Team, also representing the Stars and Stripes at the 2018 Pan Pacs, 2018 SC Worlds, 2019 Worlds and 2022 Worlds.

Earlier this year, Comerford bounced back from missing the 2020 Olympic team to place sixth in the women’s 100 free at the 2022 International Team Trials in Greensboro, earning a berth on the U.S. World Championship team where she went on to win silver as a prelim member of the women’s 400 free relay.

The announcement is just the latest among prominent swimmers getting engaged, with Simone Manuel and Carson Foster also having done so over the last month.