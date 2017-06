Swimming Jaise Sports Me Jruri Hai Goal Set Karna

Zindagi Me Jab Hume Humara Aim Mil Jata Hai To Kyi Baar Motivation Paane Ka Koi Jariya Nhi Rehta. Aise Time Par Hume New Aim Select Karna Chahiye. Aapke Andar Aur Achieve Karne Ki Bhookh Hamesha Rahni Chahiye , Aur Safalta Ko Celebrate Jarur Kare. Aise Waqt Par Doston Ki Khi Gyi Baat Aapke Dil Ko Motivation Se Bhar Deti Hai. Aap Khush Mehsoos Karte Hai Aur Fir Aur Mehnat Karne Ke Liye Taiyar Ho Jaate Hai.Jab Humare Pass Ek Nayi Manzil Hogi To Us Mukam Ko Hasil Karne Ke Liye Motivation Jhak Maar Ke Aapke Samne Khadi Hogi. To Life Me Humesha New Aim Banate Rahiye.

Sanuj Srivastava born on January 19th, 1996 in INDIA. He started to love Water at the age of 13 and his friends named him "Gold fish", He graduated in Bachelor of science in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in 2016. He is a passionate learner and a student who also happens …