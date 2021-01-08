SwimmersBest Drill of the Month: Using Fins as Resistance, Then as Propulsion

SwimSwam thanks SwimmersBest for sponsoring “Drill of the Month.” This is a SwimSwam recurring feature that brings drills and idea submissions from various creative and innovative coaches all over the world.

December’s SwimmersBest Drill of the Month comes to us from Herbie Behm, an assistant coach at Arizona State University. Behm returned to ASU in 2018 after competing as a swimmer for the Sun Devils from 2010-2013. While a Sun Devil student-athlete, Behm was honored as a 3-time scholar athlete, and was a member of a school record-setting 400 medley relay. Behm has served on coaching staffs for both the USA and Puerto Rican National Teams, including coaching at the Pan American Games. He also served as a sprint coach at Utah for several seasons, before returning to Tempe.

Coach Behm says that the drill helps athletes feel the impact of drag in their kick.

In his words:

“The goal is to keep your bodyline as perfect as possible through the whole drill. We did 6 strokes with your ankles flexed, trying to create as much resistance as possible with your feet directly into 6 strokes with their normal kick all at 50 tempo. The drill reveals to the swimmer how much resistance their feet can create if used incorrectly.” Simply put, this drill is meant to highlight the importance of holding a line and using correct foot position while kicking.

FOLLOW ALONG WITH THE VIDEO TO WORK ON YOUR LINE AND CORRECT KICKING:

Using fins as resistance then as propulsion pic.twitter.com/BZnqKcTyqp — Herbie Behm (@SirHerb_the3rd) January 4, 2021

