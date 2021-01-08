Krista Parker Joins Older Sister at Ouachita Baptist in 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Krista Parker has verbally committed to swim for Ouachita Baptist, a Division 2 university in Arkadelphia, AR. She joins Sydney Parker, her sister, who will be a senior at OBU when Krista is a freshman.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to Ouachita Baptist University to continue my swimming and academic career! I am so thankful for this opportunity God has blessed me with and for the people who have helped me get here! Go Tigers!!

Parker swims for the King-Marlin Swim Club in Edmond, OK in club competition, although her last big meet for them was in December of 2019 at the KMSC Pro-Am, which attracts U.S. National Team swimmers such as Cody Miller, Clark Smith, and Erica Sullivan. Parker’s best finish came in the fly events, in which she was 75th in the 100 and 55th in the 200.

While representing Edmond Memorial High School, Parker has qualified for the Oklahoma 6A State Championships every season. Her freshman year, she qualified in the 200 and 500 Free, finishing just off her best in the 200 and dropping two seconds in the 500. Her sophomore season she swam the 200 free again and added the 100 fly to her program, making finals in both. This past year, she made finals in the 100 fly again, as well as swimming legs on Edmond’s 200 medley and 200 free relays, which placed 8th and 7th respectively.

Top Times SCY:

50 Free- 26.57

100 Free- 57.89

200 Free- 2:05.56

500 Free- 5:40.34

100 Fly- 1:02.71

Ouachita Baptist currently competes in the New South Conference, which includes teams such as Delta State, West Florida, and Henderson State. During the 2020 season, they finished 3rd, moving up two places from their 2019 result. Parker would have made the C-final in the 500 free and 100 fly, and would have been just outside of conference scoring range in her other primary events.

Parker will join a deep fly group at Ouachita Baptist, which currently includes her sister, Sydney Parker, as the top scorer from last season at a 57.1, with a slew of current swimmers at 1:00’s and 1:01’s behind her. She will also train with a considerably large sprint group, which at present includes 11 swimmers at or below 57 in the 100 and 12 at or below 26 in the 50.

She joins Hannah Schulze, Elise Henderson, Kate McCown, and Lindsay Johnson in the Tiger’s Class of 2025.

