SwimAtlanta’s Mia Walters Verbally Commits to West Virginia

Mia Walters from Dacula, Georgia has announced her verbal commitment to West Virginia University’s class of 2025 where she will join futures classmates Emily Knorr and Miranda Kirtley in the fall of 2021. Walters is a junior at Mill Creek High School who specializes in fly and free. At the 2020 Georgia High School 6-7A State Swimming & Diving Meet in February, she tied for 4th in the 7A 200 free (1:53.74) and took 7th in the 7A 100 fly (57.55). She also anchored the 4th-place 200 medley relay (24.55) and swam the third leg (53.43) on the 6th-place 400 free relay.

Walters swims year-round for SwimAtlanta at the Lawrenceville facility. She is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 fly. At the recent Southern Premier meet she swam the 100/200 free, 200 back, and 100/200 fly and was a finalist in the 200 back and 200 fly (14th).

Last summer, Walters notched a slew of best times at the Georgia Swimming LSC Senior Long Course Championships, competing in the 100/200 free, 200 back, and 50/100/200 fly. She was runner-up in the 200 fly, 16th in the 200 free, and 30th in the 100 fly and she improved her PBs in the 100/200 free, 200 back, and 50 fly.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 2:02.08

100 fly – 56.93

200 free – 1:52.75

100 free – 54.31

