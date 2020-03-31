PIAA 2A State Meet Remains Suspended, Not Cancelled

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) has yet to cancel the Class 2A boys and girls high school state Swimming Championships, along with its basketball tournament, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The meet, which was originally scheduled for March 13-14 at Bucknell University, was suspended on March 12, but remains in a “holding pattern” almost three weeks later.

The PIAA Board of Directors met Monday via videoconference but didn’t discuss cancelling either the swimming or basketball competitions.

“As for 2020 winter and spring sports, no action was taken regarding the start of spring sports or the possible re-start of the winter championships,” the PIAA stated in a press release on Monday.

“This afternoon, Governor Wolf announced all schools are to remain closed indefinitely. PIAA will continue to receive and assess information from the Governor’s office, the Department of Health and the Department of Education before making any decisions regarding re-starting sports activities.”

In addition to the PIAA schools, the Wyoming Valley Conference also had over a dozen girls and five boys slated to compete at the 2A competition.

The 3A state meet was midway through competition when things were suspended, so finals were “truncated” to conclude at the end of the diving session going on that day.

Two rounds of the PIAA basketball tournament had been completed prior to the suspension. The quarterfinals were scheduled to run the same dates as the 2A swim meet, March 13-14, before it was delayed.