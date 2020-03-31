Georgia 1A-5A State Champion Quinn Harron to Swim at Harvard

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Quinn Harron from Sandy Springs, Georgia will take his talents to Cambridge, Massachusetts next fall as a freshman on Harvard University’s men’s swimming and diving team. He will suit up with Arik Katz, Dylan Rhee, and Zach Bartel in Harvard’s class of 2024.

“I’m very excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and swimming career at Harvard University. Thanks to my family, coaches, and teammates for helping me along the way. Go Crimson!”

Harron is a senior at Marist School in Atlanta where he is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. He won the 200 IM (1:48.59) and 100 breast (54.21) at the 2020 GHSA 1-5A State Swimming & Diving Meet in February, going lifetime bests in both events. In March he competed at Southern Premier and scored PBs in the SCY 100 fly, 200 fly and 400 IM and the LCM 100 breast (1:03.50).

Harron had a busy program at Winter Juniors East in December, swimming the 50/100/200 breast and 200/400 IM. He competed in the 200 breast and 200/400 IM at last summer’s Speedo Junior Nationals.

Harron’s top times would have helped the Crimson at this year’s Ivy League conference championships in the A finals of the 100 breast and 400 IM and the B finals of the 200 breast and 200 IM. He also would have scored in the C finals of the 100/200 fly and 200 free.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 54.21

200 breast – 1:59.54

200 IM – 1:48.59

400 IM – 3:52.40

200 fly – 1:49.51

200 free – 1:41.13

100 free – 47.45

