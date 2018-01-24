Swim Wales Selects Carlin, Jervis To Lead Commonwealth Roster

15 aquatic athletes across swimming, para swimming and diving have been named to the Welsh squad headed to the Gold Coast for the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Having been nominated by Swim Wales and subsequently ratified by the Commonwealth Games Wales Board, the roster includes notable aquatic athletes Jazz Carlin, Chloe Tutton and Kathryn Greenslade.

Helen Phillips, Chair of the Commonwealth Games Wales Board who confirmed the selections, said of the line-up, “We are very excited about today’s announcement. This marks a major step towards completing the full Team Wales squad for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

“Being selected for Team Wales is a huge honour for these elite athletes, and is a result of all the hard work and dedication that they have already put into training and competing at the highest level of their sport.

“We thank all the coaches and support staff, national governing bodies, Sport Wales – as well as the athletes’ friends and family – who have been instrumental in helping them along the way, and who’ll continue to give their support throughout their journey to, and during the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

“The Team includes some well-established Welsh sporting champions, as well as highly promising budding talent which reflects the success and progress of sport here in Wales. The standard of athletes across the sports bodes well for a successful games and a continuation of Wales’s presence on the podium for many years to come.”

The nation is looking to improve upon its past swimming medal results, which includes 2 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze at the 2014 edition of the competition in Glasgow. Freestyle ace Carlin was responsible for 2 of those medals, having won gold in the 800m freestyle and silver in the 400m back in 2014. Georgia Davies was another two-time winner, snagging gold in the 50 back and silver in the 100 backstroke. They’ll be joined by other 2014 medalists Calum Jarvis, Daniel Jervis and Jack Thomas.

The Team Wales line-up as a whole includes 124 athletes with final selections for gymnastics, netball and rugby 7s still to be forthcoming.

Wales Aquatic Roster for 2018 Commonwealth Games:

Jazz Carlin

Xavier Castelli

Georgia Davies

Kathryn Greenslade

Aidan Heslop

Calum Jarvis

Daniel Jervis

Ellena Jones

Harriet Jones

Alex Rosser (para)

Beth Sloan

Alys Thomas

Jack Thomas (para)

Chloe Tutton

Harriet West