Why Swim Volunteers are the Heart of Swimming

Behind the scenes of every swim meet is a group volunteers that work together to keep the meet going. You may see them behind the blocks timing, working in hospitality, or troubleshooting the timing systems.

These volunteers serve are the heart of swimming, and have continually made is possible each and everyday.

They Keep the Sport Alive. Volunteers make it possible to have swim meets. Without their help, there would be no timers, no snack trays coming around, and no one posting results. Volunteers are the ones who chose to drive the neighborhood kids to practice every morning. They are the ones who provided snacks at the swim meets. They are the ones who captured your child hitting a personal best time. Volunteers make it all possible. They Show Passion for the Sport. Many volunteers are parents, even after their children are grown up and moved on. Its the passion that makes them continue to stay and serve the young swimmers today. They Spread their Knowledge of the Sport. Several volunteers have grown up in the world of swimming. They have maintained a solid connection with the sport. They are able to spread their knowledge by sharing it with the young athletes, They Make a Difference in Our Lives. Volunteers are everyday people doing everyday things that makes the most difference in the lives of the youth. They Teach Us to Give Back. Volunteers make us see that you have recieved a lot, and now its your time to give back. They have contributed in many ways in your life, and now you can do the same to someone else.

Throughout March, USA Swimming is celebrating what makes our sport go round– our volunteers!

For more information on volunteering for USA Swimming, click here.