Sun Yang to Request a Public CAS Hearing ‘To Be Fully Transparent,’ Lawyers Say

World record holder Sun Yang will request his hearing in the Court of Arbitration for sport to be public, his lawyers told the Associated Press.

The CAS will “tentatively” hear the World Anti-Doping Agency’s appeal case against FINA’s decision not to sanction the three-time Olympic champion over his blood vial-smashing incident in September, and Sun reportedly will request an open process “in order to be fully transparent and to clear his name.”

His case would be the first in public at CAS since a European Court of Human Rights ruling last October which maintained in Mutu and Pechstein v. Switzerland that if an athlete expressly requests a public hearing, the court must oblige.

Adrian Mutu is a former professional soccer player (for Chelsea) who lost an appeal over a seven-month cocaine-related suspension in 2004; he argued, unsuccessfully, that two of the arbitrators on his panel were not impartial. Claudia Pechstein was a nine-time Olympic medalist German speed skater who landed a two-year suspension for blood doping and requested a public hearing, but was not granted it. In 2010 she filed a criminal complaint in Switzerland against the International Skating Union, alleging trial fraud

SwimSwam has reached out to CAS to learn more about the protocol surrounding public hearings.

Sun’s case has been ongoing for more than 10 months now. He nearly missed an out-of-competition doping test on September 4, 2018, and made the testers wait outside of his home for almost an hour, and then challenged whether the officials were genuine testers from the International Doping Tests and Management lab.

Reports surfaced alleging that Sun’s mother, after he broke a number of out-of-competition drug testing protocols, ordered security guards to smash a vial of his blood taken in a nearby clubhouse, according to witnesses. Dr. Ba Zhen, who supports Sun (and who like Sun has a history with doping), reportedly contacted Dr. Han Zhaoqi, the head of the Zhejiang Anti-Doping Center. Han told FINA that the nurse present didn’t have the necessary paperwork, and at a January 3rd hearing, the FINA doping panel ruled in Sun’s favor, stating that they would “never know” what had happened.

During the hearing, FINA – independent of its doping panel – officially sought for a harsher sanction for Sun, but the doping panel sided with the athlete, agreeing that there wasn’t evidence that the doping sample collector provided proper credentials. WADA has been claimed to be ‘furious’ over the ruling. They had 21 days following “the last day on which any other party in the case could have appealed” or 21 days “after WADA’s receipt of the complete file relating to the decision” to file the appeal case to CAS, and did so.

With Sun competing at the 2019 FINA World Championships this month, many expected that his case would already have been heard. According to CAS, Sun’s hearing process could potentially have been expedited if his party, FINA, and WADA agreed to it, but none of the three even made a request.