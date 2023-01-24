Summer Juniors Qualifier and Converted Water Polo Player Jack Berube Commits to UVA

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jack Berube, a senior at Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas, Texas, has announced his intention to swim and study at the University of Virginia in the class of 2027.

“I am so incredibly thrilled and grateful to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Virginia to pursue my academic and athletic career! Thank you so much to those who helped me along these wild last 6 months, especially Coach Steve Mateer, my teammates, my friends, and my parents. Thank you so much also to my future coaches and teammates! LESKOO HOOS 🟧⚔️🟦”

Berube is the son of 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist, Ryan Berube, a graduate of Southern Methodist University. Until quite recently, the younger Berube was an elite water polo player with Pegasus Aquatics and expected to continue playing water polo in college. But after junior year high school season, where he was runner-up at the 2022 Texas UIL 5A State Championships in both the 200 free (1:39.50 and 100 back (49.12), he decided to swim year-round with Lakeside Aquatic Club. He was training swimming in the mornings and water polo in the afternoons, still thinking he would play both sports. This culminated in a crazy week last summer, when he spent a week at Junior Olympics for water polo before heading to Futures in College Station. There, with very little LCM training, he placed ninth in the 100m back (57.83) and notched his first Junior Nationals cut.

Finally, about two months ago, he dropped water polo and is now 100% focused on swimming.

Berube had a big meet in December at Winter Juniors West, going PBs in the 50 free (21.28), 100 back (58.32), 200 back (1:46.81), and 100 fly (49.41). He finaled in the 100 back (12th) and 200 back (24th) and qualified for Summer Juniors in both backstroke events.

Best SCY Times:

100 back – 48.32

200 back – 1:46.81

100 fly – 49.41

50 free – 21.28

100 free – 47.16

200 free – 1:41.27

Berube is on a lightning-fast trajectory, with less than a year of full-time swimming under his belt. He has a lot of potential and could develop the 200 IM, 100 fly, or 50 free as his third event. Meanwhile, he’ll join the Cavaliers’ class of 2027 with fellow commits Hayden Bellotti, Simon Lins, Will Thompson, Zachary Larrick, Noah Dyer, and Tristen Davin.

