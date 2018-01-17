Strong British team to attend 2018 Euro Meet, Luxembourg

2018 EURO MEET

January 26th-28th, 2018

d’Coque, Luxembourg-Kirchberg

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

The organizers of the 20th Euro Meet announced two weeks ago the attendance of Olympic champion Adam Peaty. Now a few more British top swimmer are added to the prominent starting field which features world class swimmers like Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu and Laszlo Cseh, Germany’s Marco Koch and Franziska Hentke, Brazil’s Bruno Fratus.

The 2018 season will challenge the British squad especially at two major events, the Commonwealth Games and the European Championships, both held in long course meters.

The Euro Meet welcomes next to Peaty his teammate Benjamin Proud, who is the 2017 World Champion in the 50m butterfly. Proud is accompanied by James Guy (2015 World Champion 200m freestyle), Ross Murdoch (2016 European Champion 200m breaststroke), Duncan Scott and Stephen Milne (2017 World Champions 4x200m freestyle) and Chris Walker-Hebborn (Olympic and World silver medalist 4x100m medley).

On the women’s side, the team is lead by Hannah Miley (two-time Commonwealth Games Champion in the 400m IM) and Jazz Carlin (two-time Olympic silver medalist 2016, 400/800m freestyle), along with Georgia Davies (2014 Commonwealth Games Champion, 50m backstroke), Aimee Willmott (2014 European silver medalist, 200m IM), Molly Renshaw (2016 SC World Championships gold medalist, 200m breaststroke) and Kathleen Dawson (2016 LC European Championships, bronze medalist, 100m backstroke).

The Euro Meet takes place in the beautiful aquatic centre “d’Coque” at Luxembourg-Kirchberg. The facility has a 50 m, 10-lane competition pool and also a 50 m training pool as well as a 25 m warm-up pool. Luxembourg is a small country in western Europe, it is bordered by Belgium, Germany and France and it is one of the smallest sovereign states in Europe. Nonetheless the city of Luxembourg, which is the country’s capital, is the seat of several institutions and agencies of the European Nation and Luxembourg is the largest private banking centre in the Eurozone.