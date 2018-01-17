Cal Men, Aggie Women Remain Atop Jan. 17 CSCAA Dual Meet Poll

Note: SwimSwam does not have a voting stake in the CSCAA Awards, which focus on dual meet viability. For rankings more geared towards NCAA prediction, stay tuned for our next round of Power Rankings, beginning next week.
The California men and Texas A&M women retained the top rankings in the latest dual meet poll from the Collegiate Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA).
There hasn’t been much moving or shaking since the last poll, announced on December 6. With most college programs on training trips and not competing their best, there haven’t been many big dual meet upsets or clashes of highly-ranked programs. As such, there aren’t many changes throughout the top 25. In fact, the biggest jumps came from the Virginia women (10th to 7th), Florida State women (unranked to 25th), Virginia Tech men (unranked to 19th) and Harvard men (unranked to 21st).
Division I Men
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|California
|300
|2
|2
|Texas
|288
|3
|4
|Indiana
|262
|4
|6
|Florida
|254
|5
|5
|Stanford
|246
|6
|3
|NC State
|245
|7
|8
|Michigan
|222
|8
|8
|Southern California
|219
|9
|9
|Texas A&M
|206
|10
|10
|Arizona State
|193
|11
|11
|Georgia
|186
|12
|12
|Tennessee
|182
|13
|13
|Auburn
|157
|14
|14
|Louisville
|148
|15
|15
|Missouri
|134
|16
|18
|Ohio State
|104
|17
|17
|Alabama
|99
|18
|16
|Arizona
|95
|19
|NR
|Virginia Tech
|82
|20
|19
|Florida State
|59
|21
|NR
|Harvard
|48
|22
|20
|Notre Dame
|36
|23
|21
|Virginia
|30
|24
|22
|Minnesota
|25
|25
|25
|South Carolina
|23
Also received votes:
Princeton (13), Denver (12), Kentucky (10), Georgia Tech/ Pittsburgh (8), Yale (3), Iowa (2), Navy (1)
MEN’S POLL COMMITTEE
- Brian Schrader, Denver;
- Steve Schaffer, Grand Canyon ;
- Bill Roberts Navy;
- Craig Nisgor Seattle;
- McGee Moody South Carolina;
- Chad Craddock UMBC;
- Chase Bloch, USC;
- Jason Calanog, Texas A&M;
- Ashley Dell, Iowa;
- Damion Dennis, West Virginia;
- Mandy DiSalle, Cincinnati;
- Dan Kesler, Arizona State;
- Neal Studd, Florida State
Division I Women
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Texas A&M
|240
|2
|4
|Michigan
|236
|3
|2
|Stanford
|232
|4
|5
|Texas
|231
|5
|3
|California
|210
|6
|6
|Georgia
|194
|7
|10
|Indiana
|180
|8
|11
|Virginia
|171
|9
|7
|Tennessee
|166
|10
|8
|Louisville
|159
|11
|13
|Ohio State
|148
|12
|12
|Auburn
|141
|13
|9
|Southern California
|133
|14
|15
|Kentucky
|117
|15
|14
|NC State
|106
|16
|19
|Florida
|89
|17
|10
|Missouri
|84
|18
|16
|Minnesota
|77
|19
|18
|Wisconsin
|76
|20
|17
|Arizona
|59
|21
|21
|North Carolina
|59
|22
|22
|Notre Dame
|54
|23
|20
|Alabama
|33
|24
|25
|Virginia Tech
|24
|25
|NR
|Florida State
|14
Also received votes:
Purdue (10), Arizona State (4), Houston (2), UCLA (1)
WOMEN’S POLL COMMITTEE
- Colleen Murphy, Air Force;
- Dan Colella, Duke;
- Ryan Wochomurka, Houston;
- Lars Jorgenson, Kentucky;
- Roric Fink, Texas;
- Katie Robinson, Tulane;
- Naya Higashijima, UCLA;
- Jennifer Buffin, Oregon State;
- David Geyer, LSU;
- Neil Harper, Arkansas;
- Jesse Moore, Northwestern;
- Jordan Wolfrum, Ohio State;
- Jeremy Kipp, Boise State
UT Men on track for 4th NCAA D1 title – take it to the bank!