Cal Men, Aggie Women Remain Atop Jan. 17 CSCAA Dual Meet Poll

Note: SwimSwam does not have a voting stake in the CSCAA Awards, which focus on dual meet viability. For rankings more geared towards NCAA prediction, stay tuned for our next round of Power Rankings, beginning next week.

The California men and Texas A&M women retained the top rankings in the latest dual meet poll from the Collegiate Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA).

There hasn’t been much moving or shaking since the last poll, announced on December 6. With most college programs on training trips and not competing their best, there haven’t been many big dual meet upsets or clashes of highly-ranked programs. As such, there aren’t many changes throughout the top 25. In fact, the biggest jumps came from the Virginia women (10th to 7th), Florida State women (unranked to 25th), Virginia Tech men (unranked to 19th) and Harvard men (unranked to 21st).

Division I Men

Rank Previous Team Points 1 1 California 300 2 2 Texas 288 3 4 Indiana 262 4 6 Florida 254 5 5 Stanford 246 6 3 NC State 245 7 8 Michigan 222 8 8 Southern California 219 9 9 Texas A&M 206 10 10 Arizona State 193 11 11 Georgia 186 12 12 Tennessee 182 13 13 Auburn 157 14 14 Louisville 148 15 15 Missouri 134 16 18 Ohio State 104 17 17 Alabama 99 18 16 Arizona 95 19 NR Virginia Tech 82 20 19 Florida State 59 21 NR Harvard 48 22 20 Notre Dame 36 23 21 Virginia 30 24 22 Minnesota 25 25 25 South Carolina 23

Also received votes:

Princeton (13), Denver (12), Kentucky (10), Georgia Tech/ Pittsburgh (8), Yale (3), Iowa (2), Navy (1)

MEN’S POLL COMMITTEE

Brian Schrader, Denver;

Steve Schaffer, Grand Canyon ;

Bill Roberts Navy;

Craig Nisgor Seattle;

McGee Moody South Carolina;

Chad Craddock UMBC;

Chase Bloch, USC;

Jason Calanog, Texas A&M;

Ashley Dell, Iowa;

Damion Dennis, West Virginia;

Mandy DiSalle, Cincinnati;

Dan Kesler, Arizona State;

Neal Studd, Florida State

Division I Women

Rank Previous Team Points 1 1 Texas A&M 240 2 4 Michigan 236 3 2 Stanford 232 4 5 Texas 231 5 3 California 210 6 6 Georgia 194 7 10 Indiana 180 8 11 Virginia 171 9 7 Tennessee 166 10 8 Louisville 159 11 13 Ohio State 148 12 12 Auburn 141 13 9 Southern California 133 14 15 Kentucky 117 15 14 NC State 106 16 19 Florida 89 17 10 Missouri 84 18 16 Minnesota 77 19 18 Wisconsin 76 20 17 Arizona 59 21 21 North Carolina 59 22 22 Notre Dame 54 23 20 Alabama 33 24 25 Virginia Tech 24 25 NR Florida State 14

Also received votes:

Purdue (10), Arizona State (4), Houston (2), UCLA (1)

WOMEN’S POLL COMMITTEE