Cal Men, Aggie Women Remain Atop Jan. 17 CSCAA Dual Meet Poll

The California men and Texas A&M women retained the top rankings in the latest dual meet poll from the Collegiate Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA).

There hasn’t been much moving or shaking since the last poll, announced on December 6. With most college programs on training trips and not competing their best, there haven’t been many big dual meet upsets or clashes of highly-ranked programs. As such, there aren’t many changes throughout the top 25. In fact, the biggest jumps came from the Virginia women (10th to 7th), Florida State women (unranked to 25th), Virginia Tech men (unranked to 19th) and Harvard men (unranked to 21st).

Division I Men

Rank Previous Team Points
1 1 California 300
2 2 Texas 288
3 4 Indiana 262
4 6 Florida 254
5 5 Stanford 246
6 3 NC State 245
7 8 Michigan 222
8 8 Southern California 219
9 9 Texas A&M 206
10 10 Arizona State 193
11 11 Georgia 186
12 12 Tennessee 182
13 13 Auburn 157
14 14 Louisville 148
15 15 Missouri 134
16 18 Ohio State 104
17 17 Alabama 99
18 16 Arizona 95
19 NR Virginia Tech 82
20 19 Florida State 59
21 NR Harvard 48
22 20 Notre Dame 36
23 21 Virginia 30
24 22 Minnesota 25
25 25 South Carolina 23

Also received votes:
Princeton (13), Denver (12), Kentucky (10), Georgia Tech/ Pittsburgh (8), Yale (3), Iowa (2), Navy (1)

MEN’S POLL COMMITTEE

  • Brian Schrader, Denver;
  • Steve Schaffer, Grand Canyon ;
  • Bill Roberts Navy;
  • Craig Nisgor Seattle;
  • McGee Moody South Carolina;
  • Chad Craddock UMBC;
  • Chase Bloch, USC;
  • Jason Calanog, Texas A&M;
  • Ashley Dell, Iowa;
  • Damion Dennis, West Virginia;
  • Mandy DiSalle, Cincinnati;
  • Dan Kesler, Arizona State;
  • Neal Studd, Florida State

Division I Women

Rank Previous Team Points
1 1 Texas A&M 240
2 4 Michigan 236
3 2 Stanford 232
4 5 Texas 231
5 3 California 210
6 6 Georgia 194
7 10 Indiana 180
8 11 Virginia 171
9 7 Tennessee 166
10 8 Louisville 159
11 13 Ohio State 148
12 12 Auburn 141
13 9 Southern California 133
14 15 Kentucky 117
15 14 NC State 106
16 19 Florida 89
17 10 Missouri 84
18 16 Minnesota 77
19 18 Wisconsin 76
20 17 Arizona 59
21 21 North Carolina 59
22 22 Notre Dame 54
23 20 Alabama 33
24 25 Virginia Tech 24
25 NR Florida State 14

Also received votes:
Purdue (10), Arizona State (4), Houston (2), UCLA (1)

WOMEN’S POLL COMMITTEE

  • Colleen Murphy, Air Force;
  • Dan Colella, Duke;
  • Ryan Wochomurka, Houston;
  • Lars Jorgenson, Kentucky;
  • Roric Fink, Texas;
  • Katie Robinson, Tulane;
  • Naya Higashijima, UCLA;
  • Jennifer Buffin, Oregon State;
  • David Geyer, LSU;
  • Neil Harper, Arkansas;
  • Jesse Moore, Northwestern;
  • Jordan Wolfrum, Ohio State;
  • Jeremy Kipp, Boise State

MIKE IN DALLAS

UT Men on track for 4th NCAA D1 title – take it to the bank!

