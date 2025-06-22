Steve Bostick Named Head Swimming Coach At Florida Southern College

Florida Southern College, an NCAA Division II school, has officially named Steve Bostick as the new head coach of its men’s and women’s swimming programs, taking over as the sixth coach in program history following Andy Robins‘ retirement. The announcement comes less than a day after Bostick stepped down from his role at Ouachita Baptist University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Steven Bostick as our next head swimming coach,” said Director of Athletics and Dean of Wellness Drew Howard in the university’s press release. “Steven stood out in his experience and success to emerge as the next leader of our men’s and women’s swimming programs. We are excited for the future of Florida Southern swimming here in Lakeland.”

Bostick, a Florida native, shared his excitement about returning home, saying, “I would like to thank President Martin and Athletic Director Drew Howard for this opportunity. Florida Southern College is an amazing school academically and athletically. My family and I are grateful to be back home in Florida, close to family. I look forward to working with the student-athletes and joining the campus community.”

Bostick spent nine seasons as head coach at Division II Ouachita, leading both the men’s and women’s programs. He developed more than a dozen All-Americans and an even larger number of Academic All-Americans. He was named New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference Coach of the Year three times, including back-to-back honors in 2024 and 2025. This past season, his men’s team finished 10-0 in dual meets and won the NSISC championship, their first conference title since 2000.

Bostick graduated from Ouachita in 2008 with a degree in accounting and was a four-year letterman for the Tigersharks. Before returning to his alma mater in 2014, he spent time in the business sector and coached both high school and club swimming in Florida, including roles at Buchholz High School and as the owner of High Tide Aquatics in Gainesville.

Reflecting on his departure from Ouachita, Bostick offered the following message:

“I would like to thank Ouachita for the many years she took care of me as a student and coach. The university will always be on and in my heart. I’d also like to thank President Sells and Coach Sharp for giving me such a wonderful opportunity. I was lucky to be surrounded by a brilliant coaching staff and mentored by Jim Dann, Mike McGhee, Garry Crowder, and Danny Prescott. Finally, the athletes and alumni that believed in me and supported rebuilding a financially stable and competitive program that will remain for future generations. My family is looking forward to this new opportunity. Tebow, in particular, is on the lookout for a Merle to chase.”