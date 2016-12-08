Stanford Women Lead Swimulator Rankings

After the mid season rest meets the Stanford women lead the Division 1 Swimulator rankings (basically scoring out as it stands now top times list (without divers), limiting individual entries to 3). California sits a close second with 403 points to Stanford’s 434. Defending champions Georgia are third with 295. At this point last season Georgia was ranked first with 387 points.

Stanford is carried by their four swimmers projected to score more than 40 points (Katie Ledecky 57, Ella Eastin 55, Simone Manuel 49, and Janet Hu 48). No other team currently has more than 1 (a fact some what due to short course worlds. For example Leah Smith is at worlds and only has 28 points because she doesn’t have a competitive mile time yet).

Stanford also has the highest single event score from any team with 46 in the 200 free (Simone Manuel 1st, Katie Ledecky 2nd, Katie Drabot 14th). 2nd is Kentucky in the 200 back with 42 points (Asia Seidt 4th, Danielle Galyer 7th, Bridgette Alexander 8th, and Ali Galyer 13th). 3rd is California in the 100 fly with 41 points (Noemie Thomas 1st, Farida Osman 4th, and Maddie Murphy 11th)

