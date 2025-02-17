Stanford Leaving ACCs Early + Ledecky, McIntosh & More Racing LCM | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the Stanford women leaving early from the ACC Championships and the plethora of LCM racing around the world we saw this weekend.
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 1:10 Stanford Women Leaving ACC Champs Early
- 18:40 Summer McIntosh, Katie Ledecky LCM Racing
- 30:46 International LCM Racing
- 37:26 Carmel Win 39th IN HS State Title in a Row
SINK or SWIM
- 41:55 Does Brooks Curry put Cal over the top for an NCAA title?
- 50:11 SECs, ACCs, or WB1G: Which Conference Champs are you most excited for?
I think most of us understand Meehan’s rationale but as a former swimmer and coach, I don’t believe having swimmers leave 1.5 days early is going to make a difference in a meet that’s 4 weeks away.
I think its a mental thing not allowing the team to get too high and fixated on winning conference. I agree four weeks is a long time to me i think whole season goes too long by february i think a lot of swimmers are ready to be done. How many weeks is it from the mid season invite to ncaas? The answer is too many