Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Stanford Leaving ACCs Early + Ledecky, McIntosh & More Racing LCM | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

Comments: 2

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the Stanford women leaving early from the ACC Championships and the plethora of LCM racing around the world we saw this weekend.

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
  • 1:10 Stanford Women Leaving ACC Champs Early
  • 18:40 Summer McIntosh, Katie Ledecky LCM Racing
  • 30:46 International LCM Racing
  • 37:26 Carmel Win 39th IN HS State Title in a Row

SINK or SWIM

  • 41:55 Does Brooks Curry put Cal over the top for an NCAA title?
  • 50:11 SECs, ACCs, or WB1G: Which Conference Champs are you most excited for?

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
ArtVanDeLegh10
16 minutes ago

I think most of us understand Meehan’s rationale but as a former swimmer and coach, I don’t believe having swimmers leave 1.5 days early is going to make a difference in a meet that’s 4 weeks away.

1
0
Reply
Taa
Reply to  ArtVanDeLegh10
1 minute ago

I think its a mental thing not allowing the team to get too high and fixated on winning conference. I agree four weeks is a long time to me i think whole season goes too long by february i think a lot of swimmers are ready to be done. How many weeks is it from the mid season invite to ncaas? The answer is too many

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!