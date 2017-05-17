Stanford Cardinal Win 2nd Water Polo NCAA Title In Three Years

2017 NCAA Division 1 Women’s Water Polo Championship

May 14th, 2017

IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Box Score

Stanford senior and US Olympian Maggie Steffens would not be denied as she scored the game-winning goal for the Cardinal against UCLA in the NCAA National Championship game on May 14th.

Steffens scored with nine seconds left to propel Stanford past the Bruins of UCLA 8-7. Steffens scored three goals while net-minder Gabby Stone notched 10 saves to help Stanford to victory. UCLA goalie Carlee Kapana also had an impressive showing on Sunday with 9 saves of her own.

This championship marks both the 4th team championship for Stanford University in a six month period and their 113th NCAA team title of all time, which ties them for the most with UCLA. The Stanford Cardinal Women’s Water Polo team has also now won two of the past three NCAA championships.

Two of the three finalists for the Women’s Cutino Award participated in Sunday’s action. In addition to Steffens, Rachel Fattal competed for the title for UCLA. Fattal scored a hat trick in the semi-finals when the Bruins defeated the Cal Golden Bears and found herself on the All NCAA Tournament First-Team.

The Cal Golden Bear men won the men’s national championship by defeating USC back in November.