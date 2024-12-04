St. Bonaventure Cruises To Sweep of Canisius As Bonnies Women Win 10th Straight Over Griffins

Canisius vs St. Bonaventure

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Buffalo, N.Y.

SCY (25 yards)

Courtesy: St. Bonaventure Athletics

BUFFALO – The St. Bonaventure women’s swim and dive team recorded its 10th consecutive dual meet win over Canisius Tuesday evening in Buffalo. The Bonnies have won each meeting between the squads since the 2015-16 season. The 141-76 victory came thanks to six individual victories and two relay wins.

Junior Sanayia Joefield won both diving events for Bona’s. She posted a 210.98 on the 1-meter board and 214.45 on the 3-meter to beat out the competition.

The first win of the night for SBU came from senior Halle Myers . Myers posted 23.70 in the 50-freestyle to claim victory. Amy O’Rourke finished as the runner-up with a time of 24.88.

O’Rourke tallied another second-place finish in the 100-freestyle behind Ellie Kraus . Kraus posted a time of 52.55 while O’Rourke finished in 53.99.

Junior Nele Vetter contributed to the team score, collecting a win in the 200-fly. Vetter touched the wall in 2:10.86. Following Vetter was freshman Caroline Murray who earned a third-place finish (2:15.10).

Another win for the Bonnies came from Anna Bojana Forjan in the 200-back. She touched the wall in 2:04.90. Bojana Forjan also tallied a second-place finish in the 200-IM (2:08.61).

Freshman Phoebe McClaren and sophomore Sarah Gonzalez rounded out the night with wins for the Bonnies.

McClaren recorded a time of 5:10.55 in the 500-freestyle while Gonzalez went 2:29.28 in the 200-breast to claim the top spot on the podium.

The Bonnies swept the relay events for the night as well. The team of Daciana Colon , Gonzalez, Vetter, and Kraus finished in 1:49.01 to post a win in the 200-medley relay.

Myers, Kraus, Vetter, and Bojana Forjan claimed the second relay victory of the night, going 1:36.47 in the 200-free relay.

QUOTES FROM HEAD COACH MIKE SMIECHOWSKI

“The women responded to a little bit of early adversity in a great way. They lost a couple races in the beginning and didn’t have great energy, but after the break we came out strong and dominated.”

“I’m proud that our team can respond in a great way when things don’t always go smoothly. it was a great team win”

UP NEXT

The Bonnies return to action after the holidays in the Reilly Center Pool as they welcome Cleveland State Jan. 17.

BONNIES RESULTS

200-MEDLEY RELAY

1. Daciana Colon , Sarah Gonzalez , Nele Vetter , Ellie Kraus 1:49.01

3. Eylul Alli , Anna Beth Blankenship , Amy O’Rourke , Caitlyn Clements

200 FREE

2. Kathryn Beyer 1:56.71

4. Alessandra Haas Ren 2:00.27

5. Caroline Murray 2:01.07

7. Maris Sadowski 2:03.48

50 FREE

1. Halle Myers 23.70

2. Amy O’Rourke 24.88

4. Caitlyn Clements 25.36

5. Hana Wienckowski 25.61

200 IM

2. Anna Bojana Forjan 2:08.61

6. Kathryn Lyons 2:17.31

7. Anna Beth Blankenship

1 METER DIVE

1. Sanayia Joefield 210.98

200 FLY

1. Nele Vetter 2:10.86

3. Caroline Murray 2:15.10

100 FREE

1. Ellie Kraus 52.55

2. Amy O’Rourke 53.99

4. Hana Wienckowski 55.28

5. Caitlyn Clements 56.30

200 BACK

1. Anna Bojana Forjan 2:04.90

2. Daciana Colon 2:08.87

4. Maggie Holst 2:12.53

7. Eylul Alli 2:16.30

500 FREE

1. Phoebe McClaren 5:10.55

2. Alessandra Haas Ren 5:15.66

3. Kathryn Beyer 5:18.48

3 METER DIVE

1. Sanayia Joefield 214.35

200 BREAST

1. Sarah Gonzalez 2:29.28

3. Anna Beth Blankenship 2:30.11

8. Paris Christie 2:45.08

10. McKenna Shearing 2:51.59

200 FREE RELAY

1. Halle Myers , Ellie Kraus , Nele Vetter , Anna Bojana Forjan 1:36.47

3. Hana Wienckowski , Kathryn Beyer , Caroline Murray , Maggie Holst 1:44.15

BUFFALO – The St. Bonaventure men’s swimming and diving team earned a 168-50 victory over Little Three rival Canisius Tuesday night in Buffalo. The Bonnies were victorious in every event and swept the podium three times.

Alexander Behr picked up wins in the 100 and 200-freestyle. He swam a time of 46.47 in the 100-yard event and finished in 1:41.51 in the 200-free.

Rounding out the podium in the 100-free were Kevyn Collazo Torres (47.42) and Mark Cattron (48.29).

Collazo Torres also posted a win in the 200-IM, clocking in at 1:54.23. Freshman Connor Peck finished as the runner-up behind Collazo Torres (1:55.34).

Bona swept the podium in the 50-free as well. Carlos Hidalgo (21.54), Will Parker (21.89), and Henry Wilkes (22.14) combined to claim the top spots in the event.

The Bonnies completed a third podium sweep in the 500-freestyle with Johnny Edwards earning the top spot. Edwards finished with a time of 4:41.01. Mark Mizsei (4:41.78) and Mikolaj Synowiec (4:48.55) followed Edwards.

In the 200-fly, Mizsei was victorious by swimming a time of 1:51.21. Freshman Quinn Borchers finished behind Mizsei with a time of 1:56.30.

Luigi Termine (1:50.25) and Wilkes (1:52.34) finished first and second in the 200-back while Aidan Kreiley (2:05.76) took first in the 200-breast.

In diving action, Ben Giera won on both boards, posting scores of 294.60 and 312.23 in the 1-meter and 3-meter respectively.

The Bona relay teams were also successful on the night: The 200-medley team of Termine, Kreiley, Hidalgo, and Sam Matthews swam a time of 1:31.86 to collect the win.

Matthews, Hidalgo, Collazo Torres, and Behr combined for a winning time of 1:24.12 in the 200-free relay.

QUOTES FROM HEAD COACH MIKE SMIECHOWSKI

“It was an impressive win from the men. We won every event and took care of business.”

“It was a good opportunity for us to execute race plans and experiment. We are looking more and more confident heading into Christmas break and some tough training ahead.”

UP NEXT

The Bonnies return to the Reilly Center Pool Jan. 17 for a dual meet with Cleveland State.

BONNIES RESULTS

200-MEDLEY RELAY

1. Luigi Termine , Aidan Kreiley , Carlos Hidalgo , Sam Matthews 1:31.86

3. Henry Wilkes , Knute Wargin , Mark Mizsei , Paul Wissel 1:34.02

200-FREE

1. Alexander Behr 1:41.51

2. Mark Cattron 1:46.25

6. Sam Matthews 1:52.74

7. Dylan Cachia 1:53.26

50-FREE

1. Carlos Hidalgo 21.54

2. Will Parker 21.89

3. Henry Wilkes 22.14

6. Paul Wissel 22.46

200-IM

1. Kevyn Collazo Torres 1:54.23

2. Connor Peck 1:55.34

4. Aidan Kreiley 1:58.08

6. Aiden Hall 2:00.12

1-METER DIVE

1. Ben Giera 294.60

2. Josiah Knapp 234.45

200-FLY

1. Mark Mizsei 1:51.21

2. Quinn Borchers 1:56.30

5. Andrew Ketler 2:00.29

6. Will Foggin 2:02.06

100-FREE

1. Alexander Behr 46.47

2. Kevyn Collazo Torres 47.42

3. Mark Cattron 48.29

4. Will Parker 48.64

200-BACK

1. Luigi Termine 1:50.25

2. Henry Wilkes 1:52.34

7. Boray Goren 2:04.75

8. Dylan Cachia 2:10.02

500-FREE

1. Johnny Edwards 4:41.01

2. Mark Mizsei 4:41.78

3. Mikolaj Synowiec 4:48.55

4. Denton Smith 4:51.50

3-METER DIVE

1. Ben Giera 312.23

2. Josiah Knapp 292.13

200-BREAST

1. Aidan Kreiley 2:05.76

3. Mark Polos 2:10.94

5. Knute Wargin 2:13.51

7. Aiden Hall 2:14.35

200-FREE RELAY

1. Sam Matthews , Carlos Hidalgo , Kevyn Collazo Torres , Alexander Behr 1:24.12

3. Andrew Ketler , Will Parker , Paul Wissel , Luigi Termine 1:26.77

Courtesy: Canisius Athletics

Freshman Daphne Mead and sophomore Evie Leighton finished with a pair of top-three times as the Canisius swimming and diving teams closed out the 2024 calendar year against Little Three rival St. Bonaventure Tuesday evening in Buffalo, N.Y. in collegiate swimming and diving action.

The Golden Griffin men’s swimming and diving team fell to the Bonnies, 168-50, while the women’s team dropped their contest to St. Bonaventure, 114-76.

Mead led the Griffs with two top-two finishes on the day, winning the 200 IM with a time of 2:08.49, She was followed close behind by her counterpart, senior Brenna McLaughlin , who took third with a time of 2:11.83.

Mead has come in first place in every 200 IM race this season with the exception of the Magnus Cup Invite, where she placed second but broke the school record in the event.

Leighton placed in the top-three twice, winning the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:55.34 and placed third in the 100 free, marking a time of 54.82.

Other notable times include sophomore SaraJo Gardner’s second place finish in the 200 breaststroke, scoring a 2:29.70 in the race. On the men’s side, senior Sam Vidal took home second place in the 200 breaststroke with a 2:05.76 time.

UP NEXT

The Griffs will return to action in the new year, finishing out the regular season with meets against Le Moyne on Jan. 11 and Niagara on Jan. 18 hosted at the Burt Flickinger Center in downtown Buffalo.