SSPC: Shane Ryan on Lifting, Biking for 3 Hours/Day During COVID Lockdown

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Shane Ryan, the NCAA All-American from Penn State who swims for Ireland and now the Toronto Titans. Ryan admitted that he was actually thriving during quarantine, having a lot of time to focus on his body and training. He lifted and rode a stationary bike for 3+ hours per day, noting that if he felt like pushing it more and doing extra, he wasn’t shy about doing so.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES



Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.