SSPC: Pavel Sankovich on What Makes Swimming Sustainable for Young Swimmers

Coleman Hodges
by Coleman Hodges 0

December 26th, 2020 News

We sat down with Pavel Sankovich, the Belarusian swimmer who just had his 2nd child.

We sat down with Pavel Sankovich, the Belarusian swimmer who just had his 2nd child. Pavel takes us through how fatherhood changed his perspective on swimming as well as how he’s tried to get back into the water the last several months. He’s carried this new perspective into the pool as well as his teaching as he coaches young swimmers full-time. Sankovich also recalls highlights and stories of his career, detailing the intense training he put in while living in Europe and the US.

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

