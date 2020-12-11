SSPC: Marco Koch on 60x50s LCM Breast Holding Under 30 on Fast/33 on “Easy”

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
We sat down with world champion and ISL star Marco Koch, who is coming off of the Budapest bubble with the New York Breakers. Marco is such a relaxed guy when you talk with him, but you wouldn’t know it by his swimming. In ISL, he finished as the top performer in the 200 breast (2:00.58), registering multiple 2:00 swims.
Koch talks about his longevity in the sport (he’s 30, won his first Euro championship at 20), training by himself, and what a normal “hard” workout is on Tuesdays for him.
Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com
