SSPC: Marco Koch on 60x50s LCM Breast Holding Under 30 on Fast/33 on “Easy”

We sat down with world champion and ISL star Marco Koch, who is coming off of the Budapest bubble with the New York Breakers. Marco is such a relaxed guy when you talk with him, but you wouldn’t know it by his swimming. In ISL, he finished as the top performer in the 200 breast (2:00.58), registering multiple 2:00 swims.

Koch talks about his longevity in the sport (he’s 30, won his first Euro championship at 20), training by himself, and what a normal “hard” workout is on Tuesdays for him.