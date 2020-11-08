SSPC: Grace Sheble on the Give and Take Relationship of a Swim Sibling

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with Grace Sheble, the #3 recruit in the class of 2021. Grace, an NC State commit along with her sister Caroline, talks about the dynamic between her and her sister and how swim affects that. Grace says they have a special bond where they can both be the leader and the follower; that both roles are played by both sisters.

Check out Mat Talk with Jason Bryant here.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES



Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.