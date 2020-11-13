SSPC: Abbey Weitzeil Breaks Down Recovery, Rest Headed into ISL Semis, Finals

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with Olympic champion and sprint savant Abbey Weitzeil, who is getting ready for the ISL semi-finals. Weitzeil broke down just about every aspect of living and racing in the ISL bubble, from adjusting to SCM to managing racing back-to-back meets. She shares the difference between tapering for a meet like NCAAs or Olympic Trials and “preparing” and properly resting for the ISL post-season.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

